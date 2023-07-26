Thomas Heilman introduced himself as an up-and-coming star on the world swimming stage on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Crozet swimmer finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, breaking the national age group record in the event in the process.

“That was a great swim,” Heilman said in a post-race interview with NBC Sports. “I really felt it in the last 25 meters.”

Heilman, who is the youngest member of the United States men’s swimming team, finished the race in 1:53.82, breaking the 15-16 national age group record of 1:54.54 that he previously set at the Phillips 66 National Championships last month. Before Heilman broke it, the record was previously held by Michael Phelps. Heilman shared fourth place with Canadian swimmer Ilya Kharun, who touched the wall in an identical 1:53.82.

“I just wanted to improve on my swims from nationals and I did that here, so I couldn’t be happier,” Heilman said.

Heilman, who swims for Western Albemarle High School and Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA, narrowly missed winning a medal, finishing just behind bronze medalist Tomoru Honda of Japan (1:53.66). France’s Léon Marchand won the gold medal in the event in a time of 1:52.43. Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland took home the silver medal after touching the wall in 1:53.62.

“Getting fourth, obviously you’d rather get a medal, but you have to be happy with it,” Heilman said.

Heilman is set to compete in one more event — the 100-meter butterfly — at the World Championships. Preliminary heats for the event are scheduled to take place on Thursday, with the semifinals set for Friday and the finals on Saturday.

While competing at the World Championships, Heilman has had the opportunity to meet Phelps and get to know some of the best swimmers in the world. He said that he has learned some valuable lessons from his Team USA teammates during his time in Japan.

“They’ve just been great leaders, teaching me little things here and there,” Heilman said. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the teammates I’ve had these past few weeks and I’m hoping to continue the momentum going forward.”