Covenant girls basketball team's rally falls short against St. Catherine's

RICHMOND — Defense and execution down the stretch are keys during tournament time as teams try to position themselves to make a postseason run.

The Covenant girls basketball showed its mettle on the defensive side of the court Thursday night, but the Eagles' comeback attempt fell short in a 39-33 loss to St. Catherine’s.

“I’m very proud of their effort,” Covenant Coach Caroline Wilke said. “Offensively, we got the looks, we had the shots, we were gelling on defense until it came to boxing out and we started playing with our hands down, and that’s going to kill us against girls that are six inches taller than us. You’ve got to do those little things in order to be successful.”

This was the second meeting between the two teams in the past three weeks. In the previous matchup, St. Catherine’s edged Covenant 44-42 in the consolation of the Highland Springs Holiday Classic.

Covenant (7-6), which is ranked sixth in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state girls basketball poll, looked for revenge Thursday in a showdown against a St. Catherine’s team that is ranked 14th in the state in Division I.

Katy Varaksa scored on a great drive from the elbow on the first possession of the game for the Eagles to give her team an early 2-0 lead. But the offense dried up from there for Covenant, which went 0-for-11 during the remainder of the quarter and trailed 6-2 after one.

Samantha Urbine and Sydney McAdoo opened the second quarter with 3-pointers for St. Catherine’s to stretch the lead to 13-5 with 5:02 left in the first half.

Despite its lack of offensive production, Covenant remained locked in defensively. The Eagles forced 11 first-half turnovers, including nine steals, to remain within striking distance.

Varaksa scored the Eagles' second field goal of the half with 21 seconds left to pull her team within four, 13-9. St. Catherine’s regained momentum on the next possession when Laila Britt buried a trey to stretch the lead to 16-9 at intermission.

Wilke made several adjustments at halftime and the shots started falling for Covenant in the second half.

The Eagles scored nine points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, including five from CeCe Corbey, to pull within two, 20-18.

Lina Tiouririne added a 3-pointer from the wing to give Covenant its first lead, 21-20, with 4:02 left in the third quarter and Makayla Hargrove added back-to-back buckets to give the Eagles their largest lead, 25-22 with 2:49 left in the third.

“We decided to spread a little bit more and overload one side to set up an iso situation because we recognized that we had some mismatches,” Wilke said. “We realized that we can go to the basket, even though they’re taller than us, and potentially draw a foul. That was the biggest difference there and then that momentum helped set up our press.”

St. Catherine’s didn’t panic and went to work inside with Eliza Cochran. The junior forward scored six of her game-high 14 points in the third quarter, including a layup on an inbounds play to help the Saints regain the lead, 28-25, with one quarter to play.

The trend continued in the fourth as Cochran scored off her own offensive rebound to give the Saints a 33-26 lead with 5:41 left.

Covenant continued to fight. Delaney Poindexter capped a 7-2 Eagles run with an old-fashioned three-point play to pull her team within 35-33 with 4:06 left.

That would be as close as Covenant would get. Cochran added another stick back and Jordan Mosby added a short jumper from the wing with 2:33 left to seal the win.

“Long passes killed us,” Wilke said. “Hustling back on defense, and boxing out were also a little rough.”

Mosby finished with eight points and Britt chipped in six more for St. Catherine’s.

Makayla Hargrove tallied nine points to lead Covenant. Varaksa chipped in eight points, while Corbey and Poindexter finished with five points apiece.

With a busy month still ahead, Wilke is confident that her team can learn from Thursday’s loss.

“We’ve got some big games coming up with St. Gertrude and Virginia Academy," Wilke said, "and I think these close games situations really prepare us for games against [tough competition] because we realize that we have to do the little things in order to be successful.”