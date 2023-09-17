Central Virginia runners and teams had strong showings at the Fork Union Invitational on Saturday.

In the tightest race of the day, St. Anne's-Belfield's Quinn Eliason won the boys Colonial Division individual title, finishing the 5K Hardy Cross Country Course in 16:10.7.

The STAB sophomore finished just a fraction of a second ahead of Clover Hill's Joshua Taylor (16:10.8) to earn the blue ribbon and help the Saints earn an 11th-place finish in the team standings. Taylor's second-place showing helped Clover Hill win the boys team title with 62 points.

Charlottesville finished second in the boys team competition with 65 points. The Black Knights placed six runners in the top 25 of the race, which had 159 competitors.

Nathaniel McKee earned a sixth-place finish for CHS (16:31.3), while Nathaniel Orban (16:31.9) placed seventh to give the Black Knights two top-10 finishers. Charlottesville's other top-25 finishers where Jack Helmke (14th, 17:07.6), Jordan Chorbaji (18th, 17:17.3), Graham Goodale (23rd, 17:26.1) and Samson Palmer (24th, 17:26.2).

Albemarle finished with 134 points to place third in the Colonial Division boys team standings. The Patriots had three top-30 finishers, led by Eli Phillips, who placed 11th in a time of 16:55.9. JT Hillis finished 26th (17:32.2), while Kuyper DeBoer took home 28th (17:34.2) for the Patriots.

Louisa County finished sixth (206 points), while Western Albemarle was seventh (232 points) to give Central Virginia four top 10 finishers in the team standings. Ben Amago was the Warriors' top finisher, placing eighth in 16:47.3, while William Moore finished 19th in 17:18.5 to lead the Lions, who placed four runners in the top 50.

Charlottesville's Elaina Pierce led the way for Central Virginia in the girls Colonial Division race, finishing second in 18:46.3. Pierce trailed only race winner Allie Zealand, who took the blue ribbon in 18:32.3 to help Pacers Homeschool win the girls team title.

Piece was one of three Central Virginia runners to earn a top 10 finish in the girls race. Madelyn Gypson finished sixth (19:38.7) finished sixth to lead Albemarle, who finished fifth in the team standings. Gypson's AHS teammate Eva Weaver, also had a strong showing, finishing 14th in 20:53.1.

Sophie Farley ran to an eighth-place finish (19:50.6) to lead Fluvanna County to a sixth-place finish in the team standings. The Flucos placed three runners in the top 20. In addition to Farley, Anna Amato placed 12th in 20:25.7 and Ruby Frazier finished 16th in 21:05.7.

Louisa County captured the team title in the girls Patriot Division after placing two runners in the top 10. Lillian Liles finished sixth in 21:28.9 to lead Louisa, while Elizabeth Middlesworth crossed the line in eighth in 21:45.7 for the Lions.

Charlottesville's Julianna Pierce crossed the line first in the girls Patriot Division race, finishing in 20:07.7 to help the Black Knights earn a third-place team finish.

Albemarle won the boys Patriot Division team title after placing five runners in the top 30. Ryan Hall led the way for AHS with a second-place finish (17:57.6). He trailed only race winner Jakin Waldock of Great Bridge (17:31.5). Jacob Mackey also earned a top-10 finish for Albemarle, placing 10th in 18:27.7.

Charlottesville earned a second-place team finish in the boys Patriot Division. The Black Knights were led by Jeff Ellis, who placed fourth in 18:11.0.