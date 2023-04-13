CROZET – Third base is one of the most important positions on the baseball diamond.

Whether it’s snaring a line drive down the line to prevent an extra base hit or making a barehand grab and slinging it across the diamond to beat the runner, the hot corner is typically the leader of the infield.

And Tommy Williams has mastered that role for Western Albemarle’s baseball team as one of the top all-around talents in the Jefferson District.

On Tuesday, he was just as dominant on the hill as he pitched a four-hitter and struck out seven in the Warriors' 11-1 victory over Harrisonburg as the Warriors improved to 9-0 on the season. He also helped his own cause with a pair of hits.

Williams’ love of baseball began with humble beginnings, first as a fan of University of Virginia baseball. His family had season tickets as a kid and he spent countless hours at Davenport Field watching one of the top programs in the country.

“I’ve been playing baseball ever since I can remember,” Williams said. “I played about every sport when I was younger. I played baseball in the spring, soccer in the fall and basketball in the winter. I even swam in the summer and did some tennis as well.”

Williams’ own baseball journey started playing T-Ball at Peachtree Little League. He also liked playing the sport with his friends from school.

“I think what makes baseball so enjoyable is that every situation is different,” Williams said. "There is truly no repeated play in the sport. What makes baseball so difficult is the technical precision that is required with each play. If one thing goes wrong in a swing or a throw, the whole entire motion is thrown off. Due to this, you must always practice and maintain your form in your swing to ensure success.”

Baseball is a grind and requires constant work, both in practice and away from the field. But Williams' journey was far from linear.

“My progression in baseball has been very up and down over the years,” Williams said. “Up until 10 years old, I was scared of the baseball and rarely hit the ball hard. At 11 years old, I hit multiple home runs in the spring. In middle school, I started playing more basketball and focusing less on my development in baseball. In high school, I started truly focusing on getting better at baseball.”

One of the keys to his ascent in the sport has been his own willingness to succeed. The Western Albemarle senior has become more consistent over time and he’s taking reps at the plate most days of the week. He said he’s focused on swing mechanics and gotten stronger in the weight room, which has helped with a great deal as he works to improve in the batter's box.

“The most important part of being a good hitter is not the practice outside of the game, but once getting in the box, focusing on plate approach,” Williams said. “The key to good plate discipline is the term I’ve heard from a coach called, ‘controlled violence’. This term basically means swinging as hard as you can, while maintaining good mechanics.”

One of his favorite players growing up was Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Even though the 2018 National League Most Valuable Player is a left-handed hitter, Williams likes to take a similar approach to hitting at the plate.

“He has a compact, level, and powerful swing, which is exactly the type of swing that I wanted to have,” he said. “ I looked at the slo-mo of his swing and over COVID lockdown, I changed and modeled my swing after his. Looking at his swing helped me have the hitting mechanics I have now.”

His approach at the dish is simple.

“When I step in the box [my goal] is to hit line drives about head-high height,” Williams said. “My mindset is always to hit the ball hard, no matter where it goes. I also hunt the first couple pitches and make sure to stay extra aggressive for when the first strike is pitched.”

Tommy was a first-team Jefferson District and second team Region 4D performer last season for Western Albemarle and was a clutch performer to lead his team to a district title. He also earned second-team, Region 4D honors.

This season, he’s only had five hits, but two have been for extra bases. He also has scored eight runs and driven in five more batting in the heart of the lineup for the Warriors. On the hill, he has a 1-0 record with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings of work and an earned-run average of 2.80.

After a self-admitted slow start this season, Williams has regained his groove, not only at the plate and on the mound, but in his role as team leader.

“Tommy’s journey from JV all the way to varsity captain and starter has been fun to watch,” said Western Albemarle baseball coach Skip Hudgins. “Through hard work and determination, he has made himself a top-notch varsity player. His willingness to step up this season and add depth to our pitching staff speaks volumes about his team-first attitude. His quiet, lead-by-example style of leadership has made him one of our most respected players and all his teammates and coaches appreciate and value what he brings on a daily basis.”

Williams’ role on this year’s team is one he’s embraced.

“My role on the team has expanded from last year, to more of a leadership role this year,” Williams said. “This year, we have had amazing players fill in for our lost seniors from last year, making us just as dangerous of a team. We may be much younger overall, but there is a lot of talent and we have come together really well. Additionally, I have had the opportunity to pitch quite a bit this year. I did not pitch an inning last year. I truly enjoy pitching and being able to help out my team in that way.”

Another highlight of the season is an opportunity to play alongside his brother, Tyler, who plays first base for the Warriors.

“I truly enjoy playing baseball with my brother on the team,” he said. “We are a duo on the corners of the infield. I look forward to watching Tyler play on the varsity the next two years after I finish playing with him this year. Our team has two sets of brothers, The Williamses and the Winslows [Ben and Smith].”

Away from the diamond, Williams remains active within his school and community. He’s active in the school’s Habitat for Humanity program and Math Honor Society. In addition, he volunteers regularly at St. Paul’s Ivy church.

Baseball is still never far from him as he stays active in the offseason by umpiring at Little League and youth league games in Crozet.

“I have been umpiring youth leagues for five to six years," said Williams. "I started doing that to give back to the leagues that I used to play for when I was younger. I had some teammates on Western who would also umpire, which made it even more enjoyable. I had umpired quite a bit with my brother, Tyler, as well.”

He also admits donning the mask allows him a new vantage point for the men calling his high school games.

“Umpiring has given me a new perspective on the game because I have started to realize how difficult umpiring truly is. It is difficult to mediate both sides of parents and coaches arguing, while calling the game with little to no change, as if there were no spectators,” he said.

With about six weeks of high school baseball left, Williams is excited for what’s in store for the Warriors.

“My goals for this team are to make a deep run in the playoffs,” Williams said. “Our team was extremely talented last year, but fell short when we faced an amazing pitcher on the mound in the first round.”

The Western Albemarle product will attend UVa next fall as he begins his new journey. While he won’t be playing college baseball, he hopes to stay connected to the game by coaching a Little League team one day and share his knowledge of the game to the next generation. Academically, he plans to pursue a pre-med route.

Williams is very thankful for the opportunities baseball has provided him so far in his life.

“I would like to thank my coaches throughout the years that have helped improve myself as a player, and a person,” he said.