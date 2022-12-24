2022 Central Virginia boys runners of the year: Bazil Mathes, Monticello and Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Bazil Mathes, Monticello

Mathes had a breakout season for the Mustangs. The junior standout opened the season with the fastest two-mile time during the Ragged Mountain Cup at Panorama Farms, finishing in nine minutes, 56.1 seconds. He placed second at the Jefferson District meet (16:19.30) and rebounded a week later to capture medalist honors at the Region 3C championships (15:59.8) at Pleasant Grove. Mathes capped the season in outstanding fashion as he claimed the VHSL Class 3 state championship with a time of 15:25.97 in Salem.