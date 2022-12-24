2022 Central Virginia boys runners of the year: Bazil Mathes, Monticello and Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Bazil Mathes, Monticello
Mathes had a breakout season for the Mustangs. The junior standout opened the season with the fastest two-mile time during the Ragged Mountain Cup at Panorama Farms, finishing in nine minutes, 56.1 seconds. He placed second at the Jefferson District meet (16:19.30) and rebounded a week later to capture medalist honors at the Region 3C championships (15:59.8) at Pleasant Grove. Mathes capped the season in outstanding fashion as he claimed the VHSL Class 3 state championship with a time of 15:25.97 in Salem.
Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle
Shifflett completed a brilliant cross country career at Western Albemarle with another outstanding campaign. He opened the season with a second-place finish at the Ragged Mountain Cup (10:01.7). The Furman University commit won the Jefferson District title (15:51.5) as well as the Albemarle Invitational (15:32.5), both at Panorama Farms. The senior then capped the season with a fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 4 state meet in Oakton.