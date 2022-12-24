2022 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Doug Bloor, Monticello

Doug Bloor, Monticello

Bloor guided Monticello to one of its best seasons in program history this fall. The Mustangs earned runner-up honors at the Jefferson District meet (60 points), just behind perennial powerhouse Western Albemarle. Monticello also garnered runner-up honors at the Region 3C meet (58), finishing just behind Waynesboro (55) for the team title. In November, Bloor’s team placed third at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships.