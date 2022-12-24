 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

2022 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Doug Bloor, Monticello

  • 0

Doug Bloor, Monticello

Bloor guided Monticello to one of its best seasons in program history this fall. The Mustangs earned runner-up honors at the Jefferson District meet (60 points), just behind perennial powerhouse Western Albemarle. Monticello also garnered runner-up honors at the Region 3C meet (58), finishing just behind Waynesboro (55) for the team title. In November, Bloor’s team placed third at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships.

0 Comments

Tags

C'ville Varsity

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert