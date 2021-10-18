Hehir has record-breaking weekend at Charlottesville Men's Four Miler

Martin Hehir, a resident in the UVa Anesthesiology program and the sixth-place finisher at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, outlegged a stellar field over the hilly grass paths of Foxfield at the 15th running of Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler over the weekend.

Hehir, who trains locally with the Reebok Racing Team, stopped the clock at 21:05, a new course record, as he led close to 150 male runners and walkers over the beautiful soft-surfaced course.

Local competitors Andy Goodstein (21:58) and Thomas Adam (22:26) quickly rounded out the top three behind Hehir. And perhaps one of the most impressive times of the day was turned in by fourth place finisher Bob Thiele, a longtime participant and a fellow anesthesiologist with Hehir, who, at 42 years old, rocketed to a speedy 22:34 (5:38/mile pace) over the challenging Foxfield course.

In addition to winning the race, Hehir also led Thiel and his fellow anesthesiology team members, captained by former department chair Dr. George Rich, to the top of the team competition.