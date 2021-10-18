Hehir has record-breaking weekend at Charlottesville Men's Four Miler

Martin Hehir, a resident in the UVa Anesthesiology program and the sixth-place finisher at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, outlegged a stellar field over the hilly grass paths of Foxfield at the 15th running of Charlottesville Men’s Four Miler over the weekend.
Hehir, who trains locally with the Reebok Racing Team, stopped the clock at 21:05, a new course record, as he led close to 150 male runners and walkers over the beautiful soft-surfaced course.
Local competitors Andy Goodstein (21:58) and Thomas Adam (22:26) quickly rounded out the top three behind Hehir. And perhaps one of the most impressive times of the day was turned in by fourth place finisher Bob Thiele, a longtime participant and a fellow anesthesiologist with Hehir, who, at 42 years old, rocketed to a speedy 22:34 (5:38/mile pace) over the challenging Foxfield course.
In addition to winning the race, Hehir also led Thiel and his fellow anesthesiology team members, captained by former department chair Dr. George Rich, to the top of the team competition.
The age of the participants ranged from 10 to 84, with the following runners taking the blue ribbon in their respective age groups: Crosby Smith, Finn Smith, August Fordhann, Luca Basile, Michael Waltrip, Troy Lerner, Thiele, Guian McKee, Gre Prior, Richard Weaver, Tom Duffey, George Hashisaki, Eugene Locke and Michael McKee.
As always, all of the race proceeds were passed along by the Charlottesville Track Club to prostate cancer research programs at UVa, in memory of the late Dr. Bill Steers, who founded the race more than 15 years ago. Ryan, his oldest son, who never misses his father’s race, flew in from California to run the event and finished ninth with a stellar time of 23:52.
The course was lined, from start to finish, with several dozen community volunteers, who helped guide the stalwart harriers along the beautiful route. And all agreed that it was a picture perfect day, maybe the best in the race’s illustrious history, to honor the memory of Bill Steer’s hard work in promoting men’s health.
Mark Lorenzoni has been directing community races, on a volunteer basis, for over 40 years. He can be reached by text at 434-962-1694