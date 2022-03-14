Hearl strikes out 15 to lead Orange County softball team to season-opening win

ORANGE — Hannah Hearl took the Jefferson District by storm last spring when she struck out 122 batters in 64.1 innings to lead the Orange County softball team to the regional championship game.

After her performance in Monday’s season opener, the sophomore hurler looks primed for another sensational spring on the diamond.

Hearl scattered five hits and struck out 15 batters, including the first seven she faced, to lead Orange County (1-0) to a 10-0 victory over visiting Madison County in the season opener for both teams.

The sophomore hurler said last year’s postseason run has served as a motivator heading into this season.

“We’re feeling great from last year,” Hearl said. “We want to carry the energy from last year into this year. I’m really excited to see where it’s going to take us this season.”

The Orange County ace was dominant from the get-go Monday, sitting down the first eight batters she faced.

“I felt great on the mound,” Hearl said. “My curveball was really great tonight and my rise ball. It’s really helpful when my teammates are encouraging me and it helps me pitch faster, and it just make me feel good.”

Hearl helped her own cause at the plate in the bottom of the first inning. Orange County loaded the bases with no outs before Madison County starter Meaghan Dean sat down the next two batters. Hearl made sure the Hornets did go empty-handed in the inning, lining a two-out shot to left field to drive in Reese Rogers and Haley Martin and give the Hornets a 2-0 lead.

“It’s very important to get on top first,” Hearl said. “It takes some pressure off of me.”

The Hornets’ bats went back to work in the second. Megan Fincham doubled off the left field wall to open the inning, then Lauren Bennett reached on an infield single with one out. Rogers then hit a ball into the gap in left to clear the bases and gave the Hornets a 4-0 lead. Rogers scored later on a Martin sacrifice groundout to extend the Orange lead to 5-0.

Madison County’s offense showed some life in the third, when Skylar Carver roped a double down the third base line to break up Hearl’s no-hit bid. The Mountaineers’ rally would be short-lived as Hearl fanned the next batter to get out of the jam.

In the fourth, the Mountaineers put two runners on, but again were unable to capitalize. Aliyah Aylor doubled to the wall in left-center, but she was left stranded in scoring position after Hearl retired the next two batters to pitch out of the jam and maintain the Hornets’ 5-0 advantage.

Orange County put the game away in the sixth with five-run inning to invoke the mercy rule. Rogers looped a single to center to drive in two and extend the lead to 7-0, then Raniya Bright added a bases-loaded single to right to cap the run-rule victory for OCHS.

Lauren Burnett finished with three hit and scored three runs to lead the Hornets’ offensively. Rogers went 2-for-3 with four RBI and three runs scored. Hearl had two hits and drove in three runs, while Maci Fayard and Bright each drove in a pair to lead a balanced Orange attack.

For Madison County, Aylor had two hits to lead the charge. Dean gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and struck out a pair.

