"He is a legend in this city": Tommy Theodose made history and lasting memories leading the Black Knights

One of the most successful sports figures in Central Virginia has passed away.

Thomas Theodose, who excelled as an athlete at Lane High School and later coached his alma mater to a record 53 straight football victories, died last weekend.

He was 89.

“I will always remember the unique person that he was,” said Garwin DeBerry, who was a long-time assistant coach under Theodose before succeeding him as the head football coach at Charlottesville High School. ”He was full of fun. We could always have a laugh. He was like that with faculty and staff. Always had good joke to tell. He never took himself too seriously, He was always a guy full of fun. He was a great football coach, but he was an even better person.”

Nicknamed “The Golden Greek”, Theodose played four sports at Lane High School and was named all-state and All-American as a quarterback in 1951. In addition, Theodose was an all-state performer in basketball his junior and senior seasons. He also was an accomplished track athlete and was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in 1992.

After a successful high school at Lane, Theodose became a two-sport athlete at the University of Richmond, he played quarterback and defensive back for the Spiders and was an all-conference and all-state performer. Theodose had a 95-yard interception return in 1955 against Davidson, which established a program record. Theodose also was a pole vaulter on the Spiders' track and field team.

He was inducted into the University of Richmond Hall of Fame in 1992.

After his playing days were through, Theodose returned to Charlottesville in 1959 and put together a Hall of Fame career as coach.

In 20 seasons coaching his alma mater, he compiled a record of 144-57-8, including 19 winning seasons for the Black Knights. Theodose’s teams won six district titles during his tenure and he was named Pepsi Scholastic Coach of the Year in 1965 and 1966 and awarded the 1975 National Football Clinic Master Coach Award.

Theodose gained national attention when he guided Lane to a 53-game winning streak that stretched from 1962-67, the longest streak in the nation at the time. In 1963, the Black Knights posted a 10-0 record and captured the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship. That team was widely regarded as the first integrated team to win a state title in Virginia.

Lane football was the biggest show in Charlottesville during those years as people flocked all over the Commonwealth to watch Theodose's teams play.

“People rallied behind them,” DeBerry said. “Football was really important in Charlottesville at the time. They started that streak, they had buses eight deep to follow the team to that game. They were engrossed to follow this team, much like Louisa is today.”

After his coaching days, Theodose transitioned to school administration and served as Charlottesville High School’s athletic director.

“The life of Tommy Theodose touched and influenced many student-athletes and people through his coaching, teaching and leadership during his tenure at Lane and Charlottesville High School,” Virginia High School League Executive Director Billy Haun said. “He broke barriers and faced challenges, while bringing the Charlottesville community together. We all will certainly miss the coach. He was a mentor to his players, an innovative football mind, and was always willing to share his knowledge with opposing coaches. He was respected by many throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Much like legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, Theodose was meticulous in his preparation and made sure that his players would be ready for anything. His practices were tough, but the results of that hard work and attention to detail showed up on the field.

“Tommy was one of those guys that did his job so well that people respected him for that,” DeBerry said. “His players loved him to death. When I see guys, they always have stories to tell. His practices were very rigorous. He really prepared his teams to play a full four quarters. He said his teams were well conditioned and he was a tough task master, great x’s and o’s guy and all his players had stories to tell about him.”

Charlottesville High School basketball coach Mitch Minor can attest to that. Minor played running back for Theodose from 1972-74 and has many great stories to tell.

“He was old-school tough and he was passionate about football,” Minor said. “He believed in discipline and hard work and he held everyone accountable for their hustle and effort. He made us physically and mentally tough. We always knew that he cared about us as individuals, not just about the game.”

Minor said during practices, the players would often be on their last sprint or drill, and Theodose would make them start over because he felt like one of the players wasn’t giving 100% effort.

Theodose believed in making the most of every practice, so he always tried to squeeze every ounce of preparation from his players.

“In VHSL rules today, he would never be allowed to do some of the things he did to us,” Minor said. “He made us take salt tablets to supposedly prevent cramping. It would be 90 degrees and he would make us practice without much water. When he did give us a water break, we had only two minutes to get a drink and be back in our drill station. With only one spigot that would have been impossible, but we quickly learned to use our helmets to hold the water. They were full of dirt, grass, bugs, who knows what else, but we didn’t care. We were just glad to get a drink.

"At the end of practice, I would often tell him that when I graduate, I was going to sue him. He would laugh and say, ‘Get in line.’”

Theodose was also a master motivator.

Cy Weaver, a long-time assistant coach with Theodose, remembers a game against Albemarle before a huge crowd at Scott Stadium that epitomized what his greatness as a coach.

“We were down at the half and he was one of these coaches that could give a halftime speech that not only got the players fired up, but the staff fired up as well,” Weaver said. “He gave a halftime speech and I know I was ready to play. He always knew what to say, what button to works. We came back and beat them. We had to make the extra point in order to beat them and it set on the cross bar and went over."

Theodose was also a great motivator for his staff too.

“One of the biggest things he always said was make sure you surround yourself with good people,” Weaver said. “He took time with us and the thing that helped me with football, every year, the younger coaches had a different position. We learned the whole game.”

Weaver said his coming out party as a coach was when Theodose named him the team’s special teams coach.

“I knew that I had become of age on that staff,” Weaver said. “That was big to him. We always though that way about special teams and that was a very important part of the program. He certainly had a staff that were good people and that was one reason we were as successful as we were.”

DeBerry, who later succeeded Theodose as football coach at Charlottesville in 1980, agreed.

“Theodose was just one of those guys, one of those coaches that allowed us to do our jobs and gave us a lot of leeway in preparing for games,” he said. “If things didn’t go right, he would step in. I learned a lot of coaching from him. My techniques were the same."

DeBerry said when he took over the Charlottesville football program, the bond between him and Theodose grew stronger.

“I think we became closer,” he said. “I could talk to him about anything, raising kids, things in our lives, and were able to talk real frank. He gave his opinion and was a real good person to be around.”

Theodose was always willing to help, especially with younger coaches.

Former Charlottesville athletic director Rick Lilly received plenty of wisdom from Theodose, who was a “larger-than-life” figure to him.

“Coach Theodose and I spoke when I first got the job and it was such a humbling conversation,” Lilly said. “He was so quiet, mild-mannered and reassuring when we spoke, which was the exact opposite of so many of the stories I heard about him as a coach. He was also really funny and was always able to help keep things in perspective during tough times.”

Just like when he coached football, Theodose emphasized the value of relationships in coaching and sports as an administrator and his attention to detail and focus on discipline are lessons that have stuck with Lilly throughout his career as an administrator at Highland Springs High School in the Richmond area.

“From that very first conversation, he was always attuned to the fact that a thriving sports program was essential to the success of students at Charlottesville, while acknowledging how much had changed within the City and how hard the job was,” Lilly said.

Former CHS football coach Eric Sherry remembers when he took over the Black Knights program that Theodose and DeBerry were two of the first people to welcome him to the Charlottesville family.

“Both of them supported me throughout my time,” Sherry said. “Tommy enjoyed talking X’s and O’s about our triple option and how we were blocking it. He glowingly would talk about his T formation and would draw it up on the board. He just communicated with me that he wished more kids were playing football nowadays. He is a legend in this city and I will always value our talks and the opinions he offered.”

Minor, who Theodose later hired to lead the Charlottesville boys basketball program, said humor was always a part of their conversations.

“Even though we agreed that I was running a successful program, he would say, “Did I hire you? I can’t believe I hired your little [expletive],” Minor said. “We would laugh together and I’d remind him of my success being his success also."

All kidding aside, Theodose truly left an indelible mark on all his former players and coaches.

“As Coach Theodose aged, his voice softened a bit, but his charisma never waned and he remained hopeful and optimistic,” Lilly said. “While he was an innovator and disciplinarian as a coach, he was transformative as a man. Not just for his athletes and coaches, but for the entire Charlottesville community. He expected excellence, ensured it through repetition, and created an environment where everyone around him could achieve at the highest levels. His legacy of toughness, discipline and excellence will live on through the many lives he has touched.”