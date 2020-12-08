Hauser brothers square off Wednesday night in Virginia-Michigan State showdown

When the 2019-20 college basketball season ended prematurely due to COVID-19, Sam and Joey Hauser went home to Wisconsin. As other college players scrambled to find ways to train, the pair spent the spring training with each other.
The talented siblings used to play together at Marquette, but opted to transfer following the 2018-19 season. Originally, they expected to transfer to the same spot, but Sam fell in love with Virginia and Joey created a bond with Michigan State.
They spent the 2019-20 season redshirting, simulating opposing stars in practice. Once the season was cut short, they returned home to Wisconsin and went to work together.
“Definitely played a lot of one-and-one and pickup, stuff like that,” Sam, a redshirt senior, said in November. “It’s pretty rare to have a household with two high-major Division I basketball players in it, so I think having each other was perfect and it gave us kind of a step up maybe over others who didn’t have that opportunity.”
Despite years of competing in driveways, practices and pickup games, Sam and Joey Hauser have never met as opponents in a competitive game.
That changes Wednesday night.
No. 18 UVa and Sam Hauser welcome No. 4 Michigan State and Joey Hauser into John Paul Jones Arena at 9:15 p.m. for a highly anticipated showdown between power programs and elite siblings.
“It’s gonna be a really fun opportunity to see him,” Joey, a redshirt sophomore, said Sunday night. “Hopefully my family is able to attend the game. It’s gonna be awesome. Obviously two really well-respected programs, it doesn’t get much better than Michigan State and Virginia, so I think that makes it even better.”
The matchup between Virginia and Michigan State puts two elite foes against each other, and the Hauser brothers enter the game playing tremendous basketball.
Sam leads UVa in scoring at 14.5 points per game, and he’s tied for the team lead with 6.8 rebounds per contest. He’s shooting 44% on 3-point shots, making seven 3-pointers through four games.
Hauser knocked down a clutch 3-pointer late in Virginia’s overtime win over Kent State, helping seal the victory for the Wahoos.
“The three he made was huge, and we needed that,” head coach Tony Bennett said. “He has that ability. We played him some at the three, the four. You have to allow him to get those shots and take them with confidence and that was huge.”
Despite quality play on the offensive end, Hauser has made a few defensive mistakes in his first season playing the pack line defense, and he’s still acclimating himself to game competition after a year on the sidelines.
“It is almost a little bit of water in the face,” Bennett said of Hauser adjusting to competition.
Joey Hauser also boasts impressive numbers. He leads Michigan State in scoring, averaging 14 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds per game, snatching an average of 10 per outing.
In Michigan State’s latest win, Hauser scored a career-high 24 points in 27 minutes on the court. He scored 15 of those points in the second half, burying five shots from 3-point range.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo challenged Hauser after the team’s close win over Detroit Mercy the game prior, wanting more from the player who was inconsistent shooting and not playing his best defensively despite decent stats through four games. The 24-point outing against Western Michigan looked like Joey Hauser closer to his best.
“I wanted to see how he would handle it,” Izzo said of challenging Hauser. “And man, he handled it good, and he even had a sore knee today, and I thought just played his tail off and what really impressed me was that second half because he wasn’t very good defensively first half either. He was really good in the second half.”
Both players are still adjusting to life at a new school, but even with the bumps along the way and room to improve, they both lead their respective programs in scoring. They’re both elite rebounders with silky smooth shooting strokes.
Heading into the top-20 matchup, Sam and Joey tried to downplay the importance of facing off.
“I don’t want to make it about me and my brother because we’re playing Virginia,” Joey said. “We’re not going down there to play the Joey Hauser-Sam Hauser game. It’s Virginia vs. Michigan State, and that’s what I want it to be about.”
At the same time, the two siblings and former college teammates can’t deny that seeing each other on the court will be fun. Competing in a top-20 matchup on ESPN as the leading scorers entering the game only makes the showdown more enjoyable.
“I’m extremely excited about it,” Joey admitted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!