Hauser brothers square off Wednesday night in Virginia-Michigan State showdown

Joey Hauser also boasts impressive numbers. He leads Michigan State in scoring, averaging 14 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds per game, snatching an average of 10 per outing.

In Michigan State’s latest win, Hauser scored a career-high 24 points in 27 minutes on the court. He scored 15 of those points in the second half, burying five shots from 3-point range.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo challenged Hauser after the team’s close win over Detroit Mercy the game prior, wanting more from the player who was inconsistent shooting and not playing his best defensively despite decent stats through four games. The 24-point outing against Western Michigan looked like Joey Hauser closer to his best.

“I wanted to see how he would handle it,” Izzo said of challenging Hauser. “And man, he handled it good, and he even had a sore knee today, and I thought just played his tail off and what really impressed me was that second half because he wasn’t very good defensively first half either. He was really good in the second half.”

Both players are still adjusting to life at a new school, but even with the bumps along the way and room to improve, they both lead their respective programs in scoring. They’re both elite rebounders with silky smooth shooting strokes.