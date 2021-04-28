Hartono holds off Osuigwe to advance in Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

Having put a line call that didn’t go her way behind her and clawing back from two games down to force a third set, 19-year-old Whitney Osuigwe seemed to have all the momentum against Arianne Hartono on Wednesday afternoon at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

But that’s when Osuigwe began suffering muscle cramps and Hartono took charge.

Riding a big forehand, the Netherlands native – who won the 2018 NCAA singles championship when she played at Ole Miss — took the next four games as Osuigwe was forced to retire and advanced into the second round of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

Osuigwe, the 2019 tournament champion, is one of several big-name players to have exited earlier than expected from this year’s $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event.

Former Stanford University standout Kristie Ahn, the No. 3 seed, lost to fellow American Maria Mateas in a three-setter on Wednesday.

Ahn’s loss came on the heels of top-seeded Madison Brengle losing to Arina Rodionova on Tuesday.