Halsey headlines five UVa players selected in 2021 MLS SuperDraft

“I felt kind of bad because I couldn’t tell them what it was for,” Halsey said. “I was just like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got to step out real quick.’”

Halsey ultimately signed the Generation adidas contract — thanks in part due to sage advice from his mother.

“It was really my mom kind of prompted me to think, what’s the worst that could happen?” Halsey said. “And with that in mind, that was really what pushed me over the edge and pushed me to actually decide to take it.”

After accepting the offer, Halsey became the first UVa player drafted in the SuperDraft on Thursday afternoon. Real Salt Lake selected Halsey with the No. 7 overall pick.

The versatile player hopes his academic peers now better understand his constant need to exit group meetings.

“I couldn’t tell them at the time, but I hope that now, them looking at back on it, they can appreciate and see that I wasn’t just like dipping on them to watch TV,” Halsey said. “I was taking care of my future.”

Halsey will continue taking online classes as he attempts to earn his degree while also juggling his newfound professional soccer responsibilities.