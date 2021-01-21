Halsey headlines five UVa players selected in 2021 MLS SuperDraft

Bret Halsey wasn’t trying to shirk his share of a group project when he repeatedly ducked out of meetings to take phone calls. The Virginia soccer star was facing a major decision about his future.
Halsey, who was one of the five former Virginia men’s soccer players selected in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday, received an offer to sign a Generation adidas contract about a week ago. A hectic few days and confused classmates preceded his eventual decision to accept the offer and enter the SuperDraft.
Generation adidas, a joint program between MLS and adidas involving collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players, offered Halsey a contract around Jan. 13, Halsey recalls. In the Generation adidas program, player salaries aren’t charged against a team’s annual salary budget, giving an MLS team more reason to draft and develop a young player.
The offer represented an ideal chance for Halsey to throw his name into this year's MLS SuperDraft and leave UVa for a chance to play professionally despite not yet graduating.
Halsey, who was in the middle of a two-week, three-credit course at UVa when the offer came, was frequently on the phone talking with family, coaches, teammates and academic advisors to try to make a decision about his future with only a few days until Thursday’s draft.
At the same time, he was working on a time-intensive group project. Halsey said he frequently stepped out of group meetings to take calls.
“I felt kind of bad because I couldn’t tell them what it was for,” Halsey said. “I was just like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got to step out real quick.’”
Halsey ultimately signed the Generation adidas contract — thanks in part due to sage advice from his mother.
“It was really my mom kind of prompted me to think, what’s the worst that could happen?” Halsey said. “And with that in mind, that was really what pushed me over the edge and pushed me to actually decide to take it.”
After accepting the offer, Halsey became the first UVa player drafted in the SuperDraft on Thursday afternoon. Real Salt Lake selected Halsey with the No. 7 overall pick.
The versatile player hopes his academic peers now better understand his constant need to exit group meetings.
“I couldn’t tell them at the time, but I hope that now, them looking at back on it, they can appreciate and see that I wasn’t just like dipping on them to watch TV,” Halsey said. “I was taking care of my future.”
Halsey will continue taking online classes as he attempts to earn his degree while also juggling his newfound professional soccer responsibilities.
Joining Halsey in the first round of the SuperDraft was Irazoke Donasiyano, a versatile player who went 20th overall to Nashville SC. The forward finished his UVa career with five goals and eight assists.
“This is one of the most intriguing players, for me, in the MLS SuperDraft because of his versatility,” MLS analyst Charlie Davies said of Donasiyano on the MLS live draft show. “He can play in a defensive midfielder type of role or a No. 8 or a winger. This player has a lot of skill sets.”
Daniel Steedman became the third UVa player drafted, going to expansion team Austin FC with the first pick of the second round. Steedman spent 2020 with Atlanta United 2 but played for UVa in 2018 and 2019.
Nathaniel Crofts went 45th overall to Toronto FC, and goalkeeper Colin Shutler quickly followed at No. 48 when he was picked by FC Dallas.
Crofts finished his college career with 11 goals and 11 assists. The forward is dynamic with the ball and extremely fast in space.
Shutler was a vocal leader for the Wahoos during his career. He finished his career with 4,132 minutes played as well as an impressive 32 wins and 19 shutouts.
Halsey headlines the group of UVa draftees.
The athletic prospect is particularly adept in tight spaces, using quickness and crisp passes to navigate out of trouble. He’s a quality passer with proficiency both attacking and defending.
It’s unclear how Real Salt Lake might decide to use Halsey, but the former Wahoo is willing to line up in just about any position as long as it means he’s able to contribute.
“I feel like I’m comfortable anywhere,” Halsey said. “That’s why I think versatility is one of my best attributes. I’m really just going to work hard in any scenario and do whatever I can to get on the field anywhere it doesn’t really matter to me.”
He even joked he’d line up at goalkeeper, if asked.
For Halsey, Thursday was a day he’ll never forget.
“It was fantastic, it was a dream come true,” Halsey said. “Obviously I’ve been waiting for that moment my whole life and to be drafted in the top 10 in the first round, all I can say is I’m extremely happy.”
In recent days, he worked on group projects at UVa with one eye on his soccer future. His next group project will be trying to win the MLS Cup.