RECREATION

Guided walk of Biscuit Run Park set for July 10

Biscuit Run Park

An early morning guided walk of Biscuit Run Park will take place on July 10.

 Courtesy of Mark Lorenzoni

Biscuit Run Park, one of the most highly anticipated recreational venues in the history of our area parks system, won’t officially be open to the public until the fall of 2023, but an early morning guided walk on Sunday, July 10 will give anyone who wants to explore this majestic park an up-close sneak preview of Albemarle County’s newest greenspace gem.

Led by the Piedmont Environmental Council’s energetic community advocate Peter Krebs and hosted by the Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop, this guided walking tour will give folks a rare opportunity to explore, on foot, portions of Albemarle’s newest park.

At a mind-boggling 1,200 acres, this sprawling park, located just south of the city off Old Lynchburg Road, once opened, will be the largest of Albemarle County's many beautiful parks.

The July 10 tour is free and open to anyone who likes to walk, including families and seniors, but you must sign up ahead of time by emailing audrey@raggedmountainrunning.com

More specific details regarding this special public walk will be emailed to those who sign up.

