Griff McGarry’s resurgence adds to dynamic Virginia baseball pitching staff

Virginia’s pitching staff is better with Griff McGarry playing an important role.
“I will tell any scout that will listen, Griff has the best stuff in the country,” UVa pitching coach Drew Dickinson said. “What has held Griff back from being the best pitcher in the country has been his ability to command the strike zone.”
Throughout his career, UVa’s 2019 and 2020 opening day starter hasn’t been slowed down by much other than his own miscues. The team’s No. 2 starter entering this season, McGarry struggled with walks early in the spring.
He issued at least two walks in each of his first six starts this season, including a six-walk outing against Florida State in just three innings of work.
As a result, UVa bumped the senior into a minor bullpen role.
Moved back into a starting role in both the regional and super regional as UVa leaned on its pitching depth, McGarry has delivered 18 strikeouts and allowed just three runs in 10 1/3 innings. He threw seven shutout innings in the second game of the super regional. He flashes 99 mph on the radar gun, giving UVa an elite arm when he’s clicking.
With McGarry pitching well, UVa believes it has one of the best pitching staffs in college baseball.
“We’re just downright dirty,” Andrew Abbott said.
Abbott is Virginia’s ace, sporting a 3.04 ERA. A senior, Abbott has struck out a team-high 152 batters in a team-high 100 2/3 innings.
The lefty also is McGarry’s roommate, often seeing his behind-the-scenes work to regain his form.
“He never lost focus, he’s always trusted himself and was just trying to figure some things out and once he figured those things out, we’ve seen what he can do,” Abbott said. “He’s electric, man.”
Regaining his form from 2020, when he posted a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings pitched, took time. McGarry worked hard with Dickinson to build back his confidence after several shaky starts.
Some of the work came in midweek team scrimmages. McGarry pitched against his peers in a competitive environment without any pressure. The players were battling each at-bat, which helped McGarry prepare, but yielding a walk or home run didn’t have consequences like it would in a regular-season game.
He started finding his groove in those practices.
“It’s so interesting with pitching because something so slight, a mechanical change or an approach, can completely change the outcome,” McGarry said. “It completely goes hand-in-hand with your confidence as well because when you’re having a good outcome, those little thoughts become positive. Your confidence starts to build and build and build.”
Throughout the process, McGarry supported Abbott and his fellow pitchers. He watched as sophomore Nate Savino, who took his spot in the starting rotation, performed well.
McGarry admitted the year hasn’t gone the way he hoped, but that didn’t detract from his enjoyment of Virginia's successes.
“Just because something isn’t necessarily going your way in your own life or own career, doesn’t mean you can’t still give 100% to the team and to your teammates, your brothers who are always there for you,” McGarry said.
Now, with the team preparing for the College World Series, he’s back in the mix within the rotation. McGarry started the second game of the super regional, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and striking out 10.
The start lowered his ERA from 7.53 to 6.09.
It was undoubtedly the best outing of his season and arguably his best outing in a Virginia uniform. Perhaps the only downside of his NCAA performances has been being knocked out of each start by cuts and blisters on his right hand.
He says he’ll be good to go in Omaha.
McGarry’s availability has Dickinson thrilled about UVa’s rotation.
“We’re the best staff in the country,” Dickinson said.