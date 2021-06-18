Griff McGarry’s resurgence adds to dynamic Virginia baseball pitching staff

Throughout the process, McGarry supported Abbott and his fellow pitchers. He watched as sophomore Nate Savino, who took his spot in the starting rotation, performed well.

McGarry admitted the year hasn’t gone the way he hoped, but that didn’t detract from his enjoyment of Virginia's successes.

“Just because something isn’t necessarily going your way in your own life or own career, doesn’t mean you can’t still give 100% to the team and to your teammates, your brothers who are always there for you,” McGarry said.

Now, with the team preparing for the College World Series, he’s back in the mix within the rotation. McGarry started the second game of the super regional, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and striking out 10.

The start lowered his ERA from 7.53 to 6.09.

It was undoubtedly the best outing of his season and arguably his best outing in a Virginia uniform. Perhaps the only downside of his NCAA performances has been being knocked out of each start by cuts and blisters on his right hand.

He says he’ll be good to go in Omaha.

McGarry’s availability has Dickinson thrilled about UVa’s rotation.

“We’re the best staff in the country,” Dickinson said.

