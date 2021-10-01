Grevious powers Albemarle football team's shutout win over Orange County

ORANGE – Noah Grevious has been a versatile performer on both sides of the ball for Albemarle during his career with the Patriots

The sophomore excelled in a new role Friday night, featured back, as the Patriots rolled to a 44-0 victory over Orange County at Porterfield Park.

Grevious rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 34 yards and another score as Albemarle remained unbeaten in Jefferson District play.

“We’ve known from the first day of practice a year ago what this kid could do,” Albemarle football coach Brandon Isaiah said. “We’ve got a great player in [Ebenezer McCarthy], so we just try to get him on the field and get the ball in his hands in other ways. That’s the luxury we have with such talented young kids. If we have somebody that’s not going to be able to play, we have a kid like him step up."

McCarthy, who has rushed for more than 750 yards and eight touchdowns in his first four games, was in uniform Friday night but sat on the sidelines and watched as Grevious and the Albemarle offense put on a show.