Grevious powers Albemarle football team's shutout win over Orange County

ORANGE – Noah Grevious has been a versatile performer on both sides of the ball for Albemarle during his career with the Patriots
The sophomore excelled in a new role Friday night, featured back, as the Patriots rolled to a 44-0 victory over Orange County at Porterfield Park.
Grevious rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 34 yards and another score as Albemarle remained unbeaten in Jefferson District play.
“We’ve known from the first day of practice a year ago what this kid could do,” Albemarle football coach Brandon Isaiah said. “We’ve got a great player in [Ebenezer McCarthy], so we just try to get him on the field and get the ball in his hands in other ways. That’s the luxury we have with such talented young kids. If we have somebody that’s not going to be able to play, we have a kid like him step up."
McCarthy, who has rushed for more than 750 yards and eight touchdowns in his first four games, was in uniform Friday night but sat on the sidelines and watched as Grevious and the Albemarle offense put on a show.
"None of the coaches were nervous," Isaiah said of Grevious stepping into the lead back role. "We knew we was going to have a great night tonight it was just a matter of exactly what he was able to do. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do in this offense, so for me, I’m just excited to see him do what we know he’s capable of."
Albemarle (4-1, 2-0 Jefferson District) scored on its first drive thanks to the arm and legs of Amaje Parker. Parker rushed for 45 yards and then capped the drive with a 15-yard TD pass to TaeVeon Wilson to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 3:09 left in first quarter.
Wilson then batted down a pass on fourth down from 21 on defense to get the ball back for Albemarle. The Patriots' offense responded with a 12-play, 79-yard drives capped by a 6-yard touchdown run from Grevious to take a 14-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first half.
Just before halftime, Grevious found the end zone again, this time on a 24-yard touchdown strike from Parker on an out-and-up route to give the Patriots a commanding 21-0 lead with 1:52 left in half.
“My mindset coming into today was nobody in the state could stop me,” Grevious said. “I felt like I did that.”
The third quarter was more of the same as Albemarle’s offense cashed in on its first possession when Parker found Wilson again on a 20-yard touchdown for a 28-0 lead 9:11 left in the stanza.
The Albemarle offensive barrage continued later in the third when Parker found the end zone from 13 yards out for a 35-0 Patriots lead with 3:53 left in the quarter.
The AHS defense got into the act when Kaleb Burtram sacked Orange County quarterback Paul Poirier in the end zone for a safety and a 37-0 lead. Albemarle’s defense limited Poirier to just 15 yards on the ground and 127 yards through the air. In total, the Patriots held the Hornets to just 167 yards of total offense.
“We just have a lot of discipline and a lot of hard work,” Burtram said. “It was just a lot of staying home and guys focusing in on their assignments tonight. It feels awesome. It’s a great feeling to know that you allowed zero points."
On the ensuing free kick following the safety, the Patriots' special teams got into the act when Jake King returned the kick 60 yards to the house to give Albemarle a 44-0 lead.
Parker turned in another brilliant night running the offense for Albemarle. The sophomore quarterback rushed for a team-high 131 yards and a touchdown and threw for 165 yards and three more scores in the win. Wilson had a breakout game as well, finishing with a pair of touchdown catches.
Albemarle returns to action next week when it hosts Western Albemarle in a showdown of district unbeatens. Orange County travels to "The Jungle" to face rival Louisa County.