Grevious does it all in Albemarle football team's win over Orange County

Last season, Noah Grevious made his first start at running back and led the Albemarle football team to an impressive road victory over Orange County.

On Tuesday night, the junior two-way standout played a starring role again as the Patriots rolled to a 55-14 home victory over Orange County.

Grevious caught a season-high 10 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in the passing game and snagged a pair of interceptions, taking one of them back for a touchdown, to help Albemarle’s defense shut out Orange over the final 24 minutes and remain unbeaten in the Jefferson District.

“Last year, our star running back, Eb McCarthy was out, so I had to step up,” Grevious said. “This year, I don’t know, it was just a good game for me.”

Playing its second game in four days, Albemarle (6-1, 4-0 Jefferson District) had its hands full early on as Orange County (5-2, 2-2) matched the Patriots blow for blow in the first half.

The Hornets drove the ball down on the field on their opening possession with some steady work on the ground from Christian Simpson, but an Orange fumble was recovered by Albemarle's Nathan Carter, ending the drive.

The Patriots’ offense went to work on their ensuing possession, driving 69 yards on 13 plays, capped by a 1-yard run from quarterback Amaje Parker on fourth and goal to give Albemarle a 7-0 lead with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

Coach Jesse Lohr’s Hornets didn’t back down, responding with a 12-play drive of their own that covered 63 yards, capped by Simpson’s 4-yard touchdown run off left tackle to tie game at 7-7 with 11.8 seconds left in the first quarter.

Albemarle’s offense went back to work in the second quarter. Polo Hill slipped through two Orange defenders en route to scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run that gave Albemarle a 14-7 lead with 7:54 left in the first half.

The Hornets answered again when quarterback Jeremiah Wharton found JaePharoah Carpenter on an 11-yard touchdown strike to tie the game at 14-14 with 2:43 left in the first half.

Albemarle then executed the two-minute drill to perfection to regain the lead before the break. Parker scrambled to his left and found Isaiah Grevious on a 41-yard completion to set up a first and goal from the 1-yard line.

“My coach preaches keeping my eyes down field and I have all the faith in the world in [Grevious],” Parker said. “I saw him downfield and I didn’t hesitate to give it to him."

The long pass play set up Hill’s second touchdown run of the half to put the Patriots back in front, 21-14, with 1:11 left in the first half.

Albemarle started the second half just the way it finished the first. Hill returned the opening kickoff 52 yards to put the Patriots in plus field position. The senior scored five plays later from a yard out to make it 28-14.

Later in the half, Parker found Grevious on a slant pattern and the junior went 41 yards for a score and a 35-14 Albemarle lead. Grevious then left his mark on defense when he picked off Wharton’s pass and returned it 47 yards for a score to extend the lead to 41-14.

Albemarle’s defense was nothing short of sensational in the second half, tallying four sacks and a pair of interceptions to seal the win.

“In the first half, we really didn’t come out with that fire like we wanted to do,” Grevious said. “In the second half, we brought it back with the higher energy. Our linebackers started filling [holes] better, Tufan [Khalilov] and Isaiah [Grevious] and we just really brought it back and play how Albemarle football plays.”

Running back Owen Tighe scored from six yards out midway through the fourth quarter and Hill tacked on an 18-yard touchdown run as Albemarle notched its fifth win in last six games against Orange County.

Hill rushed for 129 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Patriots' ground attack. Tighe added 49 yards and a score on seven carries. Parker completed 14-of-21 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards and another score. Isaiah Harris added three receptions for 31 yards.

Wharton completed 10-of-19 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions to lead Orange County. Simpson rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown, while Brody Foran tallied five receptions for 56 yards and Carpenter added two catches for 30 yards and a score.

The win pulled Albemarle within a half game of Louisa County for the top spot in the district. The two teams are set to play each other on Oct. 28 in Mineral.

That matchup with the Lions, as well as Friday's district clash with Goochland, has Parker excited about the weeks ahead.

“We know we’ve got a lot of work [to do],” he said. “We’re not out the water yet. We’ve got a lot of work to put in, a lot of things to get done. We’re just taking it one day at a time, one week at a time, one game at a time and just hoping for the best.”