Greenville Regional primer: Get to know the four teams competing this weekend at East Carolina

Three of Virginia’s five postseason runs to the College World Series, including last year’s push to Omaha, originated somewhere other than Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers again begin away from home in this NCAA Tournament — at the Greenville Regional — and Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor is fine with that.

“We’ve actually proven that maybe we’re better off on the road,” O’Connor said Monday at Disharoon Park after the unveiling of the 64-team field. “There’s been a lot of times that we hosted in this ballpark and been majorly disappointed in the regional or super regional. One thing I’ve learned over the years is there’s a lot of pressure on you when you host, too, because every prognosticator is saying you should advance.”

This time around UVa will try to navigate a four-team pod that includes No. 8 national seed and host East Carolina. The Pirates are the No. 1 seed in the Greenville Regional, UVa is seeded second, Coastal Carolina is seeded third and No. 4 seed Coppin State rounds out the group.

“Every team that we play from here on out is good,” Cavaliers senior outfielder Alex Tappen said. “Every single team has earned their spot in the regional just like we have.”

Aside from a scrimmage this past fall against ECU, the Hoos haven’t squared off with any of the three teams since 2016. They hosted ECU in the Charlottesville Regional that year and the Pirates, ultimately, advanced on.

Tappen said he learned last year en route to the CWS in the Columbia Regional about the importance of getting to know unfamiliar competition. UVa opens regional play with Coastal Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m.

“We’ve got to focus on Coastal first,” Tappen said. “And that’s the beauty of postseason baseball. You’ve got to take it one game at a time and you focus on the one game.”

Here’s a closer look at what Tappen won’t let himself deep-dive into yet, and that’s each of the teams in the Greenville Regional.

1. East Carolina

Coach: Cliff Godwin (8th season)

Record: 42-18

Streak: W18

Notable: The Pirates are hosting a regional for the fourth consecutive postseason, and this year’s group under Godwin has rattled off 18 straight victories entering the NCAA Tournament. ECU dominated its American Athletic Conference competition, going 20-4 in the league’s regular season ahead of winning the AAC Tournament. Godwin’s club does it with stellar defense, too. The Pirates rank fourth nationally for fielding percentage (.983) and they’ve made the fifth fewest errors (35) in the country. The exceptional defense is paired with strong pitching, headlined by outstanding junior reliever Carter Spivey, a Northern Virginia native, who earned AAC Pitcher of the Year honors for his 7-0 mark with five saves and a 2.42 ERA over 67 innings. ECU’s 4.07 team ERA is the 26th best in Division I. Offensively, junior outfielder Lane Hoover leads the club with his .354 average and he was the toughest hitter to strike out in the AAC this year (one strikeout for every 12.6 at bats).

O’Connor’s take: “They were one of our fall scrimmages, so we know a little about them and obviously, they’ve had tremendous success over the last four weeks and winning 18 in a row is really hard to do.”

2. Virginia

Coach: O’Connor (19th season)

Record: 38-17

Streak: L3

Notable: Tappen, sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof and freshman shortstop Griff O’Ferrall have been steady even through the team’s recent struggles with five losses in the last seven games going into the Greenville Regional. Tappen and Gelof, key cogs for the Cavaliers in their CWS run last year, have 23 multi-hit games apiece this season. They’ve also combined for 144 RBI. O’Ferrall reached base in 18 of the last 19 contests. But UVa, winners of six of its 10 ACC series in 2022, is seeking a return to what made it successful earlier in the season, when the Cavaliers were as hot as the Pirates are currently. From February through April, the Hoos regularly got quality starts from pitchers Nate Savino and Brian Gursky, but those have happened less frequently as of late, though, Savino was effective in his last outing in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame. The Cavaliers’ .313 team batting average is the ninth best nationally and their 4.05 team ERA is 25th best.

O’Connor’s take: “Half the team on this year’s team was in that dugout last year and knows what it takes and the kind of effort and execution it takes to be successful, so we’ll talk about that, reflect on that a little bit and use that.”

3. Coastal Carolina

Coach: Gary Gilmore (27th season)

Record: 36-18-1

Streak: L1

Notable: Like East Carolina, Coastal Carolina has played its best baseball lately. The Chanticleers are 19-5 over their last 24 games, and they finished third in the Sun Belt — a league that put four teams into the NCAA field. CCU is anchored by the ace of its pitching staff, Reid VanScoter, a redshirt senior left-hander. VanScoter was the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year for his 9-2 ledger with a 3.06 ERA. He gave up only two home runs in 82.1 innings on the mound this spring. The Chanticleers, who are making their 18th appearance in a regional, have prospects on this year’s team, too. Junior shortstop Eric Brown is MLB.com’s 60th best prospect for this year’s MLB Draft and senior right-handed starter Michael Knorr ranks 175th on the same list. Brown is hitting .332 with 19 doubles and seven homers while Knorr is 5-0 with 84 strikeouts over 64 innings. Knorr started his career at Cal State Fullerton and VanScoter began his career at Binghamton.

O’Connor’s take: “Coastal Carolina certainly has a storied baseball program, having won the national championship the year after we did and they have enormous investment in their baseball program. … They got a great coaching staff and we’re very familiar with them, so it’ll take everything that we have to play great baseball and win on Friday.”

4. Coppin State

Coach: Sherman Reed (12th season)

Record: 24-28

Streak: W1

Notable: An eight-run ninth inning propelled Coppin State to its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship game victory over Delaware State on Saturday in Norfolk. The win gave the Eagles their first MEAC crown since 1995 and their first ever berth into an NCAA regional, marking a dramatic turnaround from last season’s 10-29 record. This version of Coppin State boasts two-way standout Jordan Hamberg, the MEAC Pitcher of the Year and a John Olerud Award semifinalist. Hamberg is 6-2 with a 4.04 ERA on the mound and is the team’s leading hitter with a .355 average to go along with eight homers and 34 RBI. Coppin State is 7-15 against non-conference competition this year.

O’Connor’s take: “Coppin State earned the right to play being a conference champion.”

