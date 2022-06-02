Greenville Regional notebook: Coastal's Matt McDermott has plenty of experience facing Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Matt McDermott has been popular with his Coastal Carolina teammates over the last few days.

Ever since the Chanticleers learned they’d meet Virginia at the Greenville Regional, the veteran second baseman started to be asked what the Cavaliers are all about because of his history against the Hoos.

“A good amount,” McDermott said with a grin on the field at Clark-LeClair Stadium about the number of inquiries he’s received. “But it’s really just talking about what [UVa’s] mindset is and how they approach the game.”

McDermott is in first year with the Chanticleers, but he played the previous four seasons at William & Mary, which played against UVa in each campaign he was there. And McDermott didn’t lack success during those in-state tilts either.

Across those four contests, McDermott was 8-for-16 with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBI. Last season, he had a three-hit performance that included a long ball in a game at Disharoon Park.

“Being able to bring that experience is something I take pride in,” he said, “and being able to play against them a bunch of times and perform well against them as well, so I hope to bring that into [Friday].”

As for his assessment of the Cavaliers, he said he’s impressed with their offense.

McDermott, a New Jersey native and longtime friend of UVa first baseman Devin Ortiz, said it’s a difficult batting order for a pitcher to navigate.

“Their lineup is deep,” McDermott said. “They have older guys like Devin and younger guys like Kyle Teel and I’ve played them a few years in a row now, so I know what to expect and what they’ve got and they always bring it well. We’ll be ready to defend it, pitch against it and hit right with ‘em.”

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore called the Cavaliers ‘a scary team.’

“They got some awesome offensive guys — lefties, righties,” he said. “They really come at you with a really well disciplined and talented repertoire of hitters. And their pitching — since [UVa coach Brian O’Connor] has been there — has been some of the best in the country.”

Hoos need ‘short-term memory’

UVa has scored three or fewer runs in four of its last five games, but the sophomore catcher Teel isn’t sweating it.

“It’s all about short-term memory,” he said before pointing out baseball is full of ups and downs and that the Cavaliers just need to get on an upswing.

Teel said he was planning to watch film on Thursday night of Coastal Carolina starter Reid VanScoter (9-2, 3.06), a redshirt senior left-hander who was the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, in order to be well prepped for the Friday bout.

No drill overlooked

O’Connor’s bunch spent the first 15 minutes of their mid-day practice Thursday at ECU trying to catch routine pop-ups.

By this point in the season, it’d be natural to think that isn’t a necessary use of time. But at Clark-LeClair Stadium at that time of day, the sun shines widely from high behind home plate, so catching the ball through the bright sky is no easy task for middle infielders or outfielders.

The Hoos spiritedly cheered each other on when one player fought the sun with his glove or through his sunglasses to make the catch.

