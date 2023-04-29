He’s headed to historic Lambeau Field to begin his pro football career.

On Saturday, Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was chosen by the Green Bay Packers during the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He was the 159th overall selection.

At UVa, Wicks set the Cavaliers’ record for receiving yards in a single season when in 2021 he hauled in 57 catches for 1,203 yards and nine touchdowns while making big-play receptions his specialty. That season, Wicks’ 21.1 yards per catch were the most in the ACC and the fifth most in all of the FBS.

He thrived in the air raid offense UVa used to run, but struggled — like the rest of the Hoos did — to adapt to the pro-style system coach Tony Elliott installed and ran this past fall. Wicks’ numbers dipped, logging 30 catches for 430 yards, but he still had highlight-reel scoring catches against Louisville and Georgia Tech.

And Wicks, at the Senior Bowl this past January, said he benefited from learning everything he did in an offense with NFL concepts in 2022 and planned to use the knowledge he gained to prove to NFL teams interested in him that he was ready to make the jump to the pros.

“UVa’s offense actually from 2022 has helped me out a lot with the scheme we’re running here,” Wicks said then, “so it was a good thing for me to be used to it now that I’ve been in it for a year.”

A strong showing during practices in Mobile followed by excellent testing at the NFL Combine in February with his 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump, which each ranked within the top 10 results for wide receivers, helped boost Wicks’ stock back up.

After UVa’s pro day last month, Wicks took visits to both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and apparently Green Bay liked him the most.

He joins a franchise that has filled its draft class with pass-catching options for quarterback Jordan Love, who has the task of replacing Aaron Rodgers after the club dealt him to the New York Jets. Other receiving draftees include Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second round as well as South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft in the third round.

Wicks’ selection to the Packers made it four of the last five years in which at least one former member of the Cavaliers was drafted. Wicks is the 51st UVa product chosen since 2000 and he’s the first receiver the Hoos have had picked since Joe Reed went in fifth round to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.

He’s also the first UVa alum drafted by the Packers since Aaron Brooks in 1999.

Oluwatimi picked by Seahawks

Five picks ahead of Wicks, the Seattle Seahawks drafted Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi with the 154th overall selection.

Oluwatimi spent the four previous seasons in the same role with the Hoos before transferring to join the Wolverines.