Graduate transfers expected to play key roles for Virginia football team

Adeeb Atariwa, a defensive lineman from James Madison, is expected to start at defensive end in his second season with UVa. He looks the part of an ACC starter.

“He did a lot with his body,” defensive lineman Mandy Alonso said. “He really attacked each day in the summer workouts. He was eating all camp. He’s been hurt a little bit, but as soon as he comes back I think he’ll go back to just balling. He’s been making a ton of plays.”

Offensively, wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Ra’Shaun Henry figure to play important roles in their second seasons with the Wahoos. Thompson lines up across the offense in different formations, playing wide receiver, running back and even quarterback at times.

Tight end Jelani Woods, a 6-foot-7 tight end from Oklahoma State, enters the season as one of the most exciting weapons on Virginia’s offense. He’s expected to be the team’s No. 1 tight end a season after Central Michigan graduate transfer Tony Poljan was the team’s top tight end.

“Jelani is exactly what we would’ve hoped for,” Mendenhall said last week.

Woods, like Thompson, is a player UVa specifically tries to use in creative packages. Without those two, the offense doesn’t feature nearly as many potential mismatches with defenses.