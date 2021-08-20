Grad transfer Haley Hopkins follows in father’s footsteps in move to Virginia

David Hopkins didn’t want his daughter, Haley, to transfer from Vanderbilt.
She was a women’s soccer star for the Commodores, a solid SEC program. Why give that up?
“I told her to stay, to be honest with you, because I’m like, ‘You got a really good thing here, you’re gonna break every scoring record the school has ever known, you’re leaving a little bit on the table here by leaving,’” David said.
Haley, however, wanted a new challenge.
She loved her time at Vanderbilt, but felt like joining a new program as a graduate transfer would give her a chance to reach new heights on the soccer field. Instead of being an SEC star, she wanted to join a marquee program with national title aspirations.
While her father was hesitant about the idea, Haley’s mother, Beth, encouraged her to take on a new challenge.
“I really wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and be a little fish in a big pond for sure,” Haley said.
She landed on Virginia.
UVa offered everything Haley wanted. The academic standard was high, and the team went to the College Cup in the spring. Virginia’s returning roster all but ensured the Cavaliers would be a top-5 team this fall.
The school also brought with it a unique family connection.
David played football and baseball at Virginia about four decades ago. He started his UVa career on the football team before leaving that program and becoming a starting pitcher for the Cavaliers on the baseball diamond. He thrived and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 1982.
The Hopkins family currently lives in California, making trips to Charlottesville rare despite David’s fondness for the university. With Haley now a student at UVa, there’s plenty of reason for David and Beth to visit the university.
Once he learned Haley was set on joining UVa, David was all in on the decision and his future support of the Wahoos. Haley says he wears Virginia attire more frequently now, channeling a die-hard fandom from his younger days.
“I was so happy it was Virginia,” David said. “It was gonna bring me back to Charlottesville, which I have hardly visited. It was gonna rekindle all those great things that I loved about that school and brag about that school.”
From a family perspective, Haley joining Virginia brought tremendous joy. That joy is shared by UVa’s coaching staff, which added a star forward to a loaded roster.
Haley scored two goals in her UVa debut on Thursday. Virginia beat Richmond 8-0, showcasing incredible offensive excellence. Hopkins pairs well with forward Diana Ordonez, who also scored twice in the victory.
“When we first started preseason, you can see her quality right away,” head coach Steve Swanson said. “I think the two goals she scored … she’s special in the air. You have to be aware of her. She gives us a little different element to our front line.”
Interestingly, Haley says playing for the Cavaliers does bring a significant on-field test, even if that wasn’t evident in the team’s dominant season opener.
“Vanderbilt, really, it was a great four years,” Haley said. “SEC soccer is just different from ACC soccer. Everyone here, right out of the gate was so technical and good on the ball and individually, like nationally ranked players, and so it was definitely a big adjustment on that end.”
Haley earned All-SEC honors three times in her career. She was a two-time All-American at Vanderbilt. She scored 34 goals in her career, which is the second-most in program history.
Even with those accolades, Hopkins felt an increase in competition level when joining UVa. The ACC put three teams in the College Cup last season, including UVa, and five ACC teams enter this fall in the top 10 nationally.
The ACC is an elite women’s soccer conference, and it gives Haley the challenge she wanted.
Virginia also provides an enjoyable change of scenery. She can experience a different part of the country while challenging herself on the pitch.
Charlottesville is different than California, where she grew up. It’s also different than Nashville. After making the transfer decision Haley and her mom drove a U-Haul for 13 hours from Vanderbilt to UVa, and the final portions of the drive made Haley take close notice.
“When I got to Charlottesville my neck was sore because I was staring out the window the entire time because there’s so much scenery that’s so different,” Haley said. “The mountains are beautiful, the trees.”
From the foliage to the on-field challenge to her family connection, everything about UVa seems to fit Haley.
“Really feels like I’ve been here for a while,” Hopkins said. “Definitely feels like home.”