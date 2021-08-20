Grad transfer Haley Hopkins follows in father’s footsteps in move to Virginia

“When we first started preseason, you can see her quality right away,” head coach Steve Swanson said. “I think the two goals she scored … she’s special in the air. You have to be aware of her. She gives us a little different element to our front line.”

Interestingly, Haley says playing for the Cavaliers does bring a significant on-field test, even if that wasn’t evident in the team’s dominant season opener.

“Vanderbilt, really, it was a great four years,” Haley said. “SEC soccer is just different from ACC soccer. Everyone here, right out of the gate was so technical and good on the ball and individually, like nationally ranked players, and so it was definitely a big adjustment on that end.”

Haley earned All-SEC honors three times in her career. She was a two-time All-American at Vanderbilt. She scored 34 goals in her career, which is the second-most in program history.

Even with those accolades, Hopkins felt an increase in competition level when joining UVa. The ACC put three teams in the College Cup last season, including UVa, and five ACC teams enter this fall in the top 10 nationally.

The ACC is an elite women’s soccer conference, and it gives Haley the challenge she wanted.