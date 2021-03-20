Goochland pulls away from Orange County football team

GOOCHLAND — After special teams preserved Goochland’s narrow halftime lead by denying all three of Orange County’s bids for extra points, the Bulldogs’ defense pitched a second-half shutout to help their team pull away and rout the visiting Hornets, 47-18.
Saturday's contest served as Goochland’s homecoming game, as well as its first of two home games in the regular season.
"It’s fun to just get out here in front of our home crowd on the home field and just get it done,” said Goochland senior running back Conner Popielarz, who led the Bulldogs with three rushing touchdowns.
Led by senior center and VMI commit Ayden Doczi, Goochland’s young offensive line continued its growth and development with a huge start to Saturday’s afternoon game, paving the way for the Bulldogs to gain yards on every play in their first two drives.
“We were just getting what the defense could give us, just doing our job and just churning out the first downs, and we were putting together good drives,” Popielarz said. “[The offensive line is] learning every week, and they’re doing a good job of learning with each week, each practice, and it’s showing.”
With Popielarz, Jason Woodson and Kayshawn Smith joining quarterback C.J. Towles in the backfield, the offense racked up 136 first-half rushing yards with two big runs by Smith (25 yards) and Popielarz (23), who also ran the ball into the end zone twice on short-distance carries, while Woodson added a touchdown on the ground from nine yards out.
Orange County matched Goochland touchdown for touchdown in the first half. Donald Brooks II took a 39-yard reception to the house, Markell Jackson scored on a goal-line rush, and Bryant Chiles hauled in a 21-yard catch against one-on-one coverage from quarterback Caelan Reinhold. An interception by William Lewis V set up the Hornets’ second scoring drive, which was capped by Jackson’s touchdown.
But after every one of Orange County’s scores, Goochland kept the extra points off the board. Will Stratton got his hand on a PAT attempt, making it 10 blocked kicks in two seasons. Anthony Holland picked off a short pass right up the middle to deny an attempted two-point conversion. Another two-point try by the Hornets, this one a run, fell short as the Bulldogs swarmed the ball carrier and brought him down just shy of the goal-line.
After surrendering 18 points in the first half, Goochland’s defense didn’t allow the Hornets to get past midfield for the remainder of the game.
“It wasn’t scheme — it wasn’t like we said, 'Hey, we’ve got to move guys around and do this.' It really came down to: we’ve got to play with better energy, we’ve got to have more tenacity to us, be a little more relentless,” said Goochland head football coach Alex Fruth. “It really was more about who we were and how we needed to play instead of anything they were doing or anything we were doing schematically.”
In the second half, Goochland recovered a fumble and picked off the Hornets twice, with Eyan Pace and Dylan Myers each getting an interception. The Bulldogs also gained their first multi-possession lead of the day when the Hornets, pushed back to their own 5-yard line by holding and illegal substitution calls, skied a short punt to their 33, and Popielarz bookended Goochland’s four-play drive with a 14-yard scoring rush up the middle.
In the fourth quarter, Haiden Mccourt dropped Orange County back to its own 25 with a tackle for loss to force a change of possession on downs. Towles finished off the drive by rushing across the goal line, helping make it a 19-point lead with 6:13 to play.
Goochland sophomore Tyler Black kicked two field goals of 28 and 32 yards and made 5 of 6 PATs.
The Bulldogs (4-0) will head to Central-Lunenburg on Friday at 7 p.m. for their final regular-season game as a member of the James River District. Orange County (1-3) will play at Fluvanna on Friday.