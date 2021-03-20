Goochland pulls away from Orange County football team

Orange County matched Goochland touchdown for touchdown in the first half. Donald Brooks II took a 39-yard reception to the house, Markell Jackson scored on a goal-line rush, and Bryant Chiles hauled in a 21-yard catch against one-on-one coverage from quarterback Caelan Reinhold. An interception by William Lewis V set up the Hornets’ second scoring drive, which was capped by Jackson’s touchdown.

But after every one of Orange County’s scores, Goochland kept the extra points off the board. Will Stratton got his hand on a PAT attempt, making it 10 blocked kicks in two seasons. Anthony Holland picked off a short pass right up the middle to deny an attempted two-point conversion. Another two-point try by the Hornets, this one a run, fell short as the Bulldogs swarmed the ball carrier and brought him down just shy of the goal-line.

After surrendering 18 points in the first half, Goochland’s defense didn’t allow the Hornets to get past midfield for the remainder of the game.