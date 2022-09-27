Golf roundup: Charlottesville wins Region 3C championship

Led by a sensational round from Preston Burton, the Charlottesville golf team won the Region 3C championship on Monday at Ironwood Country Club in Staunton.

The Black Knights finished with a team total of 330, edging second-place Rockbridge (331) by one stroke and Wilson Memorial and Spotswood, who tied for third place (333) by two strokes. Fluvanna County (341) was fifth, followed by Staunton (342), Rustburg (349) and Liberty Christian Academy (356).

Burton shot a 66 to lead CHS and win individual medalist honors by nine strokes. He was the only golfer in the tournament to shot a sub-70 round. Landon Ryboit was the Black Knights' second-best scorer, finishing with a round of 84, followed by Griffin Waits (89). Ben Ewing and Leo Cafferillo both shot a 91 for CHS.

Killian Donnelly shot a 76 to lead Fluvanna County's fifth-place team effort. Donnelly's round tied for the third-best of the day and earned him in the spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament as an individual. Monticello's Bailey Bush shot a 79 to tie for the seventh-best individual score.

Up next for Burton, the Black Knights and Donnelly is the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, which will take place on Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

Madison's Clark wins Region 2B title

Madison County golfer Cai Clark won the Region 2B individual championship at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Clark, who was competiting as an individual, shot an 81 to edge second-place finisher Tinleigh Rusher (Strasburg) by six strokes. The win qualifies Clark for the upcoming VHSL Class 2 state tournament on Oct. 10 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Knick earns 3B crown in playoff

William Monroe golfer Carter Knick win the Region 3B championship in a playoff at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal. Knick shot a 74 to tie for the best individual round, then sank a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to clinch the individual title.

His teammate, Chris Salyers shot a 77 for the Dragons, who finished with a team score of 316 to place third. Meridan (310) earned the team title, finishing just one stroke ahead of Goochland (311).

Western advances to regional

The Western Albemarle golf team advanced to the Region 4D tournament with a win in the Region 4D Northeast Subregional at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Lynchburg.

The Warriors finished with a team total of 307, well ahead of second-place Jefferson Forest (337). All four of Western's scoring golfers finished with sub-80 rounds, led by Elsie MacCleery, who shot a 75 to earn individual medalist honors. Jack Crombie finished with a 76, while Liam Foster and Joseph Morinelli both fired a 78.

Luke Jarrell shot a 78 to lead Orange County, which finished with a team score of 362. Jarrell advanced to the regional tournament as an individual. He will be joined in the individual regional competition by Louisa County's Gabi McGhee, who shot an 84 to lead the Lions (356 team points).

Patriots place second

The Albemarle golf team placed second in their Region 5D subregional at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. The Patriots finished with a team score of 330. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) won the team title with a 296. Harrisonburg (384) was third. Addison Doroh led the Patriots with a 72, while Charlie Stiffler, Connor Mason and Bennett Schantz each carded a round of 86.

UVa finishes fourth

The No. 5 Virginia men’s golf team posted the best final-round score Tuesday to move up to a fourth-place finish at the 16-team Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio.

The Cavaliers shot 7-under 277 at the par-71 Inverness Club for a 54-hole total of 12-over 864. Texas Tech won the event at 1-over 853. UVa’s final-round score was the best single-round total during the tournament.

Virginia was led during its second tournament of the season by a third-place finish from freshman Ben James. He finished at 2-under 211, including a final-round score of 3-under 68. Junior George Duangmanee had the team’s best final-round score shooting 5-under 66 to improve to a 20th-place finish at 6-over 219.