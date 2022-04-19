Going the extra mile: Virginia track and field program boasts elite stable of middle-distance runners

Vin Lananna has done this before, and when he took the job as director of track and field and cross country at Virginia, the bearded veteran of the industry had the foresight to believe he could do it again.

“One of the things that gives me joy is building a program,” Lananna, now in his third year at the helm of the Cavaliers, said.

And a critical element to UVa’s potential ascension, according to Lananna, was recruiting and developing middle-distance runners. Lananna, a U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Famer, previously guided teams at Stanford and at Oregon to a combined 11 NCAA championships and he said most of those squads had superior 1500m and mile runners.

Lananna pointed out that favorably navigating middle-distance and distance events are important to the big-picture view he has for overall track and field team success at UVa.

This spring, the Hoos boast a deep lineup of middle-distance runners, thanks to Lananna and the effort his staff has made to upgrade that part of the roster, and they’re an emerging threat with their most crucial meets of the campaign on the horizon. UVa hosts the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville on Friday and Saturday before heading to the Penn Relays at the end of the month ahead of postseason action in May.

On the men’s side, UVa features four of the top 50 1500m runners in the country. The group of 1500m men’s runners is rated fourth nationally — only behind Northern Arizona, Georgetown and Portland — by the USTFCCCA.

“My teammates push me every day,” sophomore Wes Porter, whose 3:39.73 mark in the event paces the Cavaliers, said, “and it’s like I was leading the NCAA, but my teammates are only .3 seconds or 1 second behind me, so it’s pretty special. We have a fun, competitive environment where we all want to run well individually, but we want to see success for each other. And so, it leads to a great practice environment.”

Porter held the top time nationally up until last week, and not far behind him are senior Ka’eo Kruse (3:40.04), freshman Nathan Mountain (3:40.99) and freshman Conor Murphy (3:41.49).

“If you have talented young men and women and you put them in a good, competitive situation,” Lananna said, “they should be able to perform at a high level and that’s what’s happening with all these young women and men.”

Lananna said 1500m women’s runners Mia Barnett and Margot Appleton, both freshmen, have provided similar competition for each other. Barnett (4:16.68) and Appleton (4:17.17) are training partners, and each sit in the top 30 nationally for the 1500m.

Barnett, a La Crescenta, Calif. native, said she’s trimmed six seconds off her mile time since arriving at UVa in the fall. And having never run in an indoor competition before this past winter, she managed to place fourth in the mile at the ACC Indoor Championships, and she also set a personal-best mile time of 4:33.54 during the NCAA Indoor Championships prelims to set up the spring season she’s enjoying now.

“I think a lot of it was Coach Vin,” Barnett said. “I think he tapered me right. I’d say the timing of his workouts. He understood my season really well.”

Lananna said with any freshmen and Barnett, too, he focuses on helping them simply improve every day and with each meet that comes along as they settle into the tougher level of college track.

Similarly, Lananna and his athletes always chat about strategy going into every race day.

Porter said his 1500m teammates can openly discuss ways in which they’re best suited to run, too, because of the camaraderie formed during those competitive training sessions.

“We all have our strengths,” Porter said. “Some of us are better when we get to the last lap and kick really hard, and then some of the other guys need help with speed, so they get out really quick and try to hold it. So, we all get there in different ways and those conversations with Coach Vin are super important for each one of us individually. And then as a team, especially if we’re in the same heat, we’ll talk and try to understand what each other are doing and try to communicate throughout the race.”

Porter prefers to start well, he said, then briefly relax to springboard to a fast-run finish. Barnett said Lananna has challenged her to try to win in various fashions.

“Coach Vin doesn’t want me to be a one-trick pony,” she said. “He wants me to race in many different ways. He wants me to win from the back and be able to win from the front, so I think playing around with all of it and being able to do any strategy that’s needed for that day is important.”

Those lessons and the wisdom from Lananna are partly why Barnett and Porter, who is from Kansas City, decided to spend their respective track careers at UVa. They both had other options. Barnett said she also looked at UCLA and Porter said his top choices aside from the Cavaliers were Georgetown and Texas.

But the blend of high-level academics and the direction Lananna had for the track program were enough to persuade each of them to leave home for UVa.

“I remember the first day I talked to him,” Porter said, “my high school coach was like, ‘Wow. You’re going to get to talk to Vin Lananna, that’s a huge deal,’ so I remember being nervous talking to him and he just made me feel so comfortable and he believed in me, and that’s the same for the other guys. He saw potential in me and I wanted to be part of his vision for UVa.”

Said Barnett: “I was recruited during the COVID year, so there were no official visits and so I just based my decision off of coaches … I really liked [assistant coach] Nicole [Freitag] and Coach Vin.”

Lananna said the middle-distance runners are beginning to help elevate the program. Last year, Cavaliers graduate student Michaela Meyer won the outdoor 800m NCAA individual title and the outdoor 1500m race at the ACC Championships to start changing the perception of how the Hoos fare in those events.

“And in my first year here, it was only an indoor season because the rest was canceled [because of COVID],” Lananna said, “but in the indoor season we scored zero points in the middle-distance area on the women’s side. Last year, we scored in the 800m, 1500m, steeplechase, so I’m excited about what we could do this year and the progress is satisfying.”

He said he’s proud of his entire team of assistants and his athletes for pushing UVa forward. With more competitive middle-distance runners this spring, the Cavaliers are better off overall.

“We have people who can score in the discus, the hammer and triple jump,” Lananna said, “in the relays and middle-distance and distance, and very few schools in the ACC have committed to having a well-rounded program. I just plan to do that. It’s what we did at Oregon. It’s what we did at Stanford. It’s what excites me and we’re just scratching the surface of what we could be.”

