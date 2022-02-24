Gilbert emerges as power threat for Virginia softball team

All of her nine hits have gone for extra bases.

Virginia softball senior Tori Gilbert has emerged as a power threat for the Cavaliers through their first two weeks of the new campaign.

“I made goals for this year to hit more doubles and those could maybe lead to more home runs,” Gilbert said. “That’s how it happens, because I’m not trying to hit home runs. But I definitely feel like when I’ve been swinging in practice that I’m trying to visualize hitting hard, line-drive doubles.”

With three homers and six doubles, Gilbert is on pace to shatter any previous season highs in each of those categories. The six doubles are already tied for the most she’s had in any year, and the most home runs she’s hit in a season came last spring when she had five while batting only .223 with a .398 slugging percentage.

She enters this weekend’s UNC-Greensboro Tournament — UVa (5-5) will face Towson and Bucknell on Friday, Towson and Loyola-Chicago on Saturday and host UNCG on Sunday — hitting .333 and slugging .889. Her slugging percentage is the 10th best in the ACC and her six doubles are tied for the fourth most in all of Division I.

Gilbert said she focused on her approach in the batter’s box throughout the offseason to improve in time for her fourth year with the Hoos.

“I put a lot of work into really studying hitting,” Gilbert, a Mechanicsville native and Powhatan High School graduate, said. “I looked at a bunch of different things and talked to my coaches, and I think the real big difference is because of doing all that, there’s more of a mental shift this year and there’s more confidence. So, I don’t think much has changed with my swing, but mentally I’m just confident.”

UVa coach Joanna Hardin said she’s had to pull Gilbert out of the batting cage because the veteran and current three-hole hitter would swing all day if she could.

“So, we knew she had the capabilities to be really, really dangerous,” Hardin said, “and I think the difference for her this year is her maturity at the plate. She is taking pitches she shouldn’t be swinging at. She’s getting swings off on pitches that are in her zone and she’s just so much more of an intelligent hitter.”

And that’s a little ironic considering Hardin said she and UVa hitting coach Jake Sidwell have lessened the amount of detail compared to last year that they are providing to Gilbert and the Cavalier hitters now.

As a team, they’ve hit .257 through 10 games this year, which is a massive leap from the .226 the Hoos batted a year ago.

“She’s a little more of a big-picture thinker,” Hardin said, “and so when we were getting too specific in what we were looking for, I think we were bogging her down a little bit. So, I think Jake did a really good job of really trying to adapt to what Tori needed and how Tori thinks and how to best put her in a frame of mind that allowed her to free herself up to go hit while also integrating our scouting reports and what we need to be successful.”

Additionally, Gilbert said having a deeper lineup with more capable hitters has made it easier to be in the middle of the lineup. She said freshman Sarah Coon, who hits in the cleanup spot behind Gilbert, has swung the bat well, too.

Gilbert said one other reason for her surge in homers and doubles is because she figured out how to incorporate some of what the sport’s best do into her game. After last season ended, Gilbert began watching YouTube videos to closer examine the way Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo and Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson take their at-bats. Alo led the country with 34 homers last year and currently leads again with seven already this season. Davidson is the SEC’s all-time home run leader.

“I spent a lot of time this summer and offseason working on my hitting,” Gilbert said, “so it’s nice to see that it’s paying off to begin the season.”

She said she hopes to continue driving in runs and taking walks to complement her power game.

