Get up for game day: Virginia football hosts Illinois at 11 a.m.

For a typical college student, the thought of waking up before 11 a.m. on a Saturday may sound preposterous.

Instead of hitting the snooze button this weekend, the Virginia football team hopes its student section will wake up for the first morning kickoff in Scott Stadium history. The Cavaliers host Illinois in a game that will start at 11 a.m.

As for the players, they aren’t anticipating any issue getting out of bed.

“It’s never hard to get up for game day,” cornerback Nick Grant said.

While waking up won’t be a challenge for the players, 11 a.m. is certainly an unusual time to start a game. Virginia played nine of its 10 games at 3:30 p.m. or later last fall, and when UVa and Illinois kick off, Lee Corso will still be an hour away from making his headgear selection on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

Bret Bielema is in his 25th year as a college football coach, including his 13th as a head coach. Even with significant experience within the collegiate game, Saturday represents a first.

“It’s actually the earliest kickoff I’ve ever had as a head coach,” the Illinois head coach said.