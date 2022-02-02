Get to know the Virginia football program's Signing Day additions

New Virginia coach Tony Elliott and his staff have made the most of their time on the recruiting trail since he took the job and was introduced in December.

On Wednesday, Elliott added 10 signees — eight offensive linemen and two defensive lineman — to the 10-player group the Cavaliers signed in December when Elliott and former coach Bronco Mendenhall tag-teamed the handling of the early date through the coaching transition.

Last month, Elliott also landed Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper, who is already on the roster. Here’s a closer look at Camper and the 10 commits to ink with UVa on Wednesday.

Transfers

Paul Akere ;DE ;Columbia ;Carrollton, Texas: An All-Ivy League second-team selection this past fall, Akere committed to UVa and signed with the Cavaliers on Wednesday. For the Lions, he racked up 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery in his 10 starts at defensive end in 2021. He appeared in 22 games over three seasons at the school. Since entering the transfer portal in December, Akere earned offers from five other FBS programs and five FCS teams.

Jack Camper ;DE ;Michigan State ;Virginia Beach: The native of the Commonwealth returned to his home state after a dinner with Hoos coach Tony Elliott convinced Camper that the Cavaliers would be a good fit for him. With Michigan State, he played in 27 games and recorded 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Camper has one year of eligiblity remaining and the potential for an additional season if he receives a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA. He is already on grounds, enrolled for classes this semester and will participate in spring practice.

John Paul Flores ;OL ;Dartmouth ;Arlington, Texas: Flores was a target of many out of the transfer portal, choosing the Cavaliers’ offer over others from 16 FBS programs, including East Carolina, SMU and Temple. He started 20 games at left tackle across 2019 and 2021 for Dartmouth and was an All-Ivy League choice this past fall. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder was part of back-to-back Ivy League championship seasons and he should help the Hoos immediately on the offensive front. His lead recruiter was offensive line coach Garett Tujague.

Mac Hollensteiner ;OL ;Georgetown ;Bethesda, Md.: The former member of the Hoyas grew up watching the Cavaliers, and has an aunt and extended family who attended UVa. “As a kid, I’d watch UVa and dream of putting that jersey on,” he said after landing an offer from the school last month. His experience in college mostly has come at right tackle, including 10 games at the position this past fall for Georgetown, but Hollensteiner is open to playing anywhere on the Hoos’ front. He has two years of eligibility left.

High school signees

Dawson Alters ;OL ;St. Thomas Aquinas ;Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: A former commitment of Vanderbilt, Alters decided on UVa in late January. The St. Thomas Aquinas center and 6-foot-2, 270-pounder profiles as an interior offensive lineman for the Cavaliers. He was a consensus three-star prospect and had other offers from Columbia, Harvard, Miami, Penn and Syracuse. Alters helped St. Thomas Aquinas win a pair of state championships and he played in the Under Armour All-American Game last month.

Snoop Amaama ;OL ;Skyridge ;Lehi, Utah: Amaama stands at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds and already has the size to play at the college level. He was a Polynesian Bowl all-star game selection and a Utah All-State 6A second-teamer by the Deseret News. A longtime target of Tujague, Amaama was initially offered by the Cavaliers’ previous staff and re-offered by the current before ultimately making his pledge late last month. He selected the Hoos from his double-digit list of other offers, which included ones from BYU, Liberty, Miami and Syracuse.

McKale Boley ;OL ;Oak Grove ;Hattiesburg, Miss.: Boley was a previous pledge to Colorado but backed off that decision ahead of choosing the Cavaliers’ offer over others from Akron, Florida International, Jacksonville State, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana and Tulane. The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder gave his commitment to the Cavaliers last week. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Michael Boley, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants.

Houston Curry ;OL ;Hillcrest ;Fountain Inn, S.C.: The Hillcrest High School big man was a South Carolina Football Coaches Association All-State selection this past fall, and he committed to UVa last month as the Cavaliers scoured for offensive linemen. Curry was mostly offered by FCS programs throughout his recruitment, but in January he earned FBS offers from Washington State and UVa. He was a consensus three-star prospect. At 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, he projects as a future offensive tackle.

Noah DeMeritt ;OL ;Camden County ;Kingsland, Ga.: The Atlanta Journal Constitution All-State 7A first-team selection, DeMeritt made his choice and committed to the Cavaliers last month during their run seven pledges from offensive linemen over seven days. He had other offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Nebraska.

Terrell Jones ;DL ;Hoover ;Hoover, Ala.: In November, Jones initially committed to Illinois ahead of reopening his recruitment in December and ultimately deciding on UVa last month. The edge rusher had other FBS offers from Akron, Army, Charlotte, Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Minnesota, Tulane, UAB and Western Kentucky. Jones was an Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State second-team selection.

Blake Steen ;OL ;St. Thomas Aquinas ;Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: The second of two St. Thomas Aquinas offensive linemen, Steen, committed to Virginia on the heels of his official visit to the school late last month. The 6-foot-5, 318-pounder played right guard for the state champion Raiders. Steen had other offers from Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, New Mexico State and Tennessee State.

