Virginia and three conference tournament champions fill out the Orlando pod of the NCAA Tournament’s South Region.

The No. 4-seed Cavaliers (25-7), who finished with a share of the ACC regular-season crown but lost the league title game to Duke on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C., will battle in the Sunshine State this week with 13th-seeded Furman (27-7), No. 5-seed San Diego State (27-6) and No. 12-seed College of Charleston (31-3) for the right to advance to the Sweet 16.

UVa meets Furman, which has rattled off six straight victories, including three in the Southern Conference tourney to capture that trophy and earn an automatic bid into the Big Dance, in the first round at the Amway Center at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday.

San Diego State and Charleston will tangle in the other first-round bout that day. The Aztecs won the Mountain West Conference regular season and tournament championship, while Charleston cruised in the Colonial Athletic Association, tying atop of the league standings before winning the CAA Tournament title.

Hoos coach Tony Bennett said he planned to get some rest Sunday night after the Hoos traveled back to Charlottesville from three games over three days at the ACC Tournament before watching the unveiling of the 68-team bracket. He noted that he and his staff would begin preparing on Monday for Furman — an unfamiliar foe.

“You divvy up the scouts,” Bennett said, “and similar to the ACC Tournament and how that was or to the tournaments over Thanksgiving, you get your people on the scouts, you watch ‘em, you prepare as quickly as you can. … But it goes quick and you learn as much as you can as coaches and get the basics for your guys.”

With the four-team group set, here are three things to know about Furman and the other two potential opponents Bennett and company could meet.

No. 13 Furman

1. The Paladins are 11th nationally for scoring offense with their 82.1 points per contest.

“They can play. I know they can shoot,” Bennett said without yet having done a deep dive on Furman. “They’re very skilled and they can get up and down.” Furman’s 48.3% shooting rate from the field is the 18th best nationally.

2. Furman fifth-year senior forward Jalen Slawson was the Southern Conference Player of the Year this season and was the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season. The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder averages 15.7 points per game and racked up 53 blocks this winter to prove he’s a force on both sides of the floor.

3. Against high-major competition, the Paladins were 1-2 this go-around. Their win was a 79-60 victory over lowly South Carolina, and their losses were to Penn State and N.C. State. Both the Nittany Lions and the Wolfpack earned bids into the NCAA Tournament. N.C. State, an common opponent that UVa beat 63-50, crushed the Paladins 92-73.

No. 5 San Diego State

1. Sixth-year coach Brian Dutcher’s squad heads to Orlando with the highest NET rating (14) of these four teams. That’s thanks in large part due to the strength of the Mountain West Conference, which put four teams into the field of 68. The Aztecs beat Utah State in the MWC championship game.

2. This year’s appearance in the NCAA Tournament marks the 15th all-time for San Diego State, which has become a regular in the event. The Aztecs have reached the NCAAs 10 times since 2010, logging Sweet 16 runs in 2011 and 2014.

3. California transfer Matt Bradley is in his second season with San Diego State, and he’s playing well entering the NCAA Tournament having recorded nine double-figure scoring efforts in the Aztecs’ last 10 games. His 16 points against Utah State on Saturday lifted SDSU to their title-game triumph.

No. 12 Charleston

1. Charleston’s 31 wins are tied with Houston’s and Florida Atlantic’s 31 for the most for any team in the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars reached as high as No. 18 in the AP Top 25 following their 21-1 start. Their three losses were to North Carolina, Hofstra and Drexel. They earned a high-major win over Virginia Tech to win the Charleston Classic in November.

2. Cougars coach Pat Kelsey has led teams to three NCAA Tournaments. In his previous job at Winthrop, Kelsey coached in the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2021 before leading Charleston to the postseason this campaign in his second year at the helm of the program.

3. Charleston is a balanced offensive outfit. The Cougars enter the Big Dance with five players — Dalton Bolon, Ante Brzovic, Reyne Smith, Ryan Larson and Pat Robinson III – averaging double-digit scoring totals.