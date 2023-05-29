Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Friday’s doubleheader at Disharoon Park marks the return of postseason baseball to Charlottesville for the first time in seven years.

Regional top seed — and No. 7 national seed — Virginia meets fourth-seeded Army in a noon contest before second-seeded East Carolina and No. 3-seed Oklahoma square off at 7 p.m. The double-elimination tournament continues with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, and a second regional final contest could be played Monday if necessary.

With the Cavaliers, Black Knights, Sooners and Pirates set for action, here’s how each squad stacks up.

1-seed Virginia

Coach: Brian O’Connor, 20th season

Top players: C Kyle Teel, 3B Jake Gelof, SS Griff O’Ferrall, CF Ethan O’Donnell

Regular-season record: 45-12

Entering the postseason: UVa has won 10 of its last 11 games, having closed its regular-season slate strong with sweeps of Louisville and Georgia Tech to capture an ACC Coastal Division title. They earned a 10th straight victory with a win over the Yellow Jackets to start the ACC Tournament this past Wednesday before bowing out the next day against North Carolina. The Hoos also go into the NCAA Tournament without a non-conference loss this season.

About the Cavaliers: They are led by their middle-of-order stars, junior catcher Kyle Teel and junior third baseman Jake Gelof, who’ve performed like standouts all season long.

Teel earned ACC Player of the Year honors last week, and enters the regional with a .414 batting average — the ninth-highest for any player in the country and the highest for any catcher. He won the ACC batting title, too, and did so while hitting for more power than he did in his first two seasons at UVa. His 12 homers and 60 RBI this spring are both career bests, but the most prolific power hitter in the history of the Hoos is Gelof. He’s launched 22 long balls this year and has a school-record 47 career home runs, which includes five homers in 14 previous NCAA postseason contests.

As a team, UVa leads Division I in hitting with a .334 team average, benefiting from consistent contributors like shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, center fielder Ethan O’Donnell and first baseman Ethan Anderson.

What hasn’t been as steady is the pitching. In the ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina, starter Connelly Early lasted only four innings and the bullpen wasn’t any better, surrendering six runs on seven hits over final five frames. The Cavaliers’ most reliable starter lately has been veteran Nick Parker, a graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina, who is 4-0 in his last four starts.

4-seed Army

Coach: Chris Tracz, first season

Top players: SS Kevin Dubrule, 1B Ross Friedrick, P Tanner Gresham, P Mike Ruggieri

Regular-season record: 38-16

Entering the postseason: The Black Knights have won their last four games and all four were in the Patriot League Tournament. In the first game of their semifinal tilt, they got beat 7-5 by Lafayette before taking the final two games of the series ahead of sweeping Bucknell in the championship round. Army outscored Bucknell 41-11 in the two championship-series wins.

About the Black Knights: They swept the Patriot League awards with senior shortstop Kevin Dubrule earning Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, junior pitcher Tanner Gresham earning Pitcher of the Year accolades and skipper Chris Tracz winning Coach of the Year.

Dubrule is hitting .411, which is the 12th best mark nationally. His 90 hits and 68 RBI pace the Black Knights. They’ve gotten good power from first baseman Ross Friedrick, who has slugged 17 homers.

What really makes Army tough to beat is its pitching, led by the right-hander Gresham. He is one of three starters — along with junior right-hander Mike Ruggieri and senior right-hander Robbie Buecker — all with ERAs lower than 3.00. The trio is a combined 19-6 this season. Gresham’s batting average against is .194, and his 1.05 WHIP is in the top-25 marks nationally. As a collective pitching staff, Army led the Patriot League is every major stat category including batting average against (.243), strikeouts (444) and team ERA (4.11).

None of that will surprise UVa, though, after the Cavaliers added Early this past offseason after he earned Patriot League Pitcher of the Year honors while pitching for the Black Knights a season ago.

3-seed Oklahoma

Coach: Skip Johnson, sixth season

Top players: P Braden Carmichael, RF Bryce Madron, C Easton Carmichael

Regular-season record: 31-26

Entering the postseason: Oklahoma was one of the last four teams into the field of 64, Monday’s selection show revealed. The Sooners lost two of three games in the Big 12 Tournament last week, knocking off Oklahoma State in the opener ahead of falling to Texas Tech in the winner’s bracket and to the Cowboys in an elimination bout. The Sooners have played .500 ball over their last 12 contests.

About the Sooners: Brothers Braden Carmichael and Easton Carmichael are making the most of their year together in the crimson and cream.

Braden, a 5-foot-10, left-handed pitcher in his fifth-year senior season, is one of the best pitchers in the Big 12 and earned All-Big 12 first-team honors for an unblemished 7-0 mark with a 3.15 ERA. He threw a complete-game shutout against Oklahoma State on May 19, and also earned victories against NCAA-Tournament bound West Virginia, Texas Tech and Texas.

Easton, a freshman catcher, is hitting .302 with five homers and 44 RBI, and he’s one of a few Oklahoma hitters with creating problems for opposing pitchers. Junior right fielder Bryce Madron has a team-best 14 doubles to go along with 11 long balls and 45 RBI, and his 59 walks drawn are the sixth most in the country.

As a offense, the Sooners like to run and put pressure on their foes, having registered 109 steals, which are tied for the 24th most in Division I. No one else in the Charlottesville Regional has more than 81 steals.

2-seed East Carolina

Coach: Cliff Godwin, ninth season

Top players: 1B Josh Moylan, P Trey Yesavage, RF Carter Cunningham, C Justin Wilcoxen

Regular-season record: 45-17

Entering the postseason: After winning the American Athletic Conference regular season for a fourth straight time, the Pirates did a nice job of rallying through the loser’s bracket to reach the AAC Tournament championship game. They had dropped their conference tournament opener to South Florida before rattling off wins over Cincinnati, Central Florida and South Florida twice ahead falling in the title game to Tulane. Had ECU won its league championship game, perhaps, they would’ve been rewarded with a regional site at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville again.

About the Pirates: Ninth-year skipper Cliff Godwin’s bunch is much of the same squad UVa saw last postseason at the Greenville Regional. That group advanced onto the Super Regional, and should benefit from the significant postseason experience they gained from it.

In the heart of ECU’s batting order still are junior first baseman Josh Moylan, senior right fielder Carter Cunningham, junior catcher Justin Wilcoxen and junior second baseman Jacob Starling. Cunningham’s .324 average paces the Pirates, but Wilcoxen is enjoying his most productive offensive campaign yet. Wilcoxen is batting .322 with 18 doubles, eight homers and 44 RBI. Starling is hitting .314 and has an ECU-best 18 steals.

Both Wilcoxen and Moylan homered against UVa in the regional clash last year. Moylan’s 15 homers lead ECU this season.

Sophomore right-hander Trey Yesavage is the Pirates’ ace with his 6-1 mark and 2.80 ERA. His 98 strikeouts in 70.2 innings pitched give him the 17th best strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate nationally.