Georgia's Cole Wagner aims to improve his pitch recognition during his summer with Tom Sox

A laughable result against the best pitcher Cole Wagner said he faced this past spring is helping shape his plan for the summer with the Charlottesville Tom Sox.

Wagner’s freshmen campaign at Georgia was largely successful. He appeared in 43 games, saw time in right field, at first base and as the Bulldogs’ designated hitter. Wagner batted .276 with six homers, but said his pitch recognition needs to improve as he begins preparing for his sophomore season in the Southeastern Conference.

His welcome-to-college-baseball moment — two turns in the batter’s box and two strikeouts against Florida standout left-handed starter Hunter Barco, a top-100 MLB Draft prospect by MLB.com — assured Wagner of that, he said.

“He had the best slider I’ve ever seen and,” Wagner said Monday, starting to chuckle, “I chased it about nine times in the dirt.”

Wagner, a 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter, said a goal he has with the Tom Sox is to begin better deciphering what pitches to swing at and which ones — like those sliders in the dirt — to let go.

“It’s absolutely an adjustment,” Wagner said of the difference in facing pitching at the college level after starring for Red Land High School in central Pennsylvania. “And I mean, you face good high school arms, but when you’re facing a guy in the SEC who can run it up to 96 [mph] and then you get in a 3-1 count and he drops in a get-me-over breaking ball, that’s an adjustment you have to make.

“I think the biggest thing facing elite SEC pitching is not trying to anticipate what they’re going to throw or cheat to any pitches, but just trusting your swing and your eyes and trying to get a pitch and put a good swing on it.”

So far so good, though, with the Tom Sox (8-5), who play Tuesday at Waynesboro.

In his first five games with Charlottesville, Wagner is seeing the ball well. He is 7-for-18 with a double, two homers and a team-high 11 RBI, which are tied for the fifth most in the Valley Baseball League. Wagner arrived late to the VBL season, because Georgia reached the Chapel Hill Regional of the NCAA Tournament and was still playing earlier this month.

He homered in the regional during the Bulldogs’ win over Hofstra. Wagner didn’t waste time slugging in the summer season either, launching two long balls in Charlottesville’s 15-7 victory against Staunton on Thursday.

“I’m a pretty aggressive hitter,” Wagner said, “so it’s not so much sitting on one pitch in particular, but more or less I’m looking for a pitch in a zone. I’m always trying to get middle of the plate and a little bit elevated to try to get a good swing off.

“That’s where I’m at my best — middle, middle-away — so it’s being ready to go from pitch one and I think [during the college season] that the get-me-over breaking ball that the guy flips in there, if you can put a good swing on that and get your best swing off, first pitch, you can have a lot of success. So, I’m really trying to have good at bats, have a good approach and stay in my zone.”

Wagner said he felt like he was swinging the bat well toward the end of Georgia’s run to the postseason and wanted to carry that with him into the summer as the number of his at bats increase with Charlottesville.

He’s the club’s primary first baseman, and landed with the team, he said, through a connection his college coach, veteran Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin has with Jeff Burton, who handles recruiting for the Tom Sox. Wagner’s cousin, Luke Wagner, a Georgia pitcher is with Charlottesville also for the summer and so again is Bulldogs outfielder Garrett Spikes, who was with the Tom Sox last year, too.

“And even before the summer ball conversation came up,” Wagner said, “[Spikes] had told me about how much fun he had in Charlottesville playing with the Tom Sox, and then when Coach Stricklin approached me about playing with the Tom Sox, I was all on board.”

Wagner’s at bats lessened during the second half of the year and he said he’s eager to get plenty of productive swings in over the next few months.

“I had a lot of at bats early through the first half of the season and then toward the second half, I didn’t get quite as many,” he said, “so I was definitely a little frustrated and a little hungry for some more at bats, so I’m just excited to get it going and get some more consistency.”

