Georgia athlete Rodney Hill commits to Virginia football program

The Virginia football program added another player to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

Rodney “Deuce” Hill, an athlete from Statesboro, Georgia, verbally committed to join the Cavaliers. Hill is the second verbal commitment of UVa football’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Karson Gay, a tight end from Tennessee, who verbally committed to UVa on Saturday.

Hill, who is listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds by 24/7 Sports, also received scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. ESPN lists the dynamic playmaker as a four-star prospect, while Rivals and 24/7 Sports view Hill as a three-star prospect.

During his high school career, Hill has played wide receiver, running back and cornerback. He possesses position versatility due to his athleticism. Speed and elusiveness are strengths of the high school prospect.

Hill expects to play on the offensive side of the ball at Virginia, he told 24/7 Sports. He anticipates the Cavaliers using him in different ways offensively, whether it’s lining up in the slot or other areas.

While there’s still plenty of time before Hill arrives at Virginia, he gives the Cavaliers a future weapon on offense. The Cavaliers have used players like Joe Reed and Billy Kemp IV creatively in recent seasons, with both players making significant impacts from the slot and other positions within the offense. Hill could serve a similar role.

