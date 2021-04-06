Gelof's sacrifice fly lifts Virginia baseball team to extra-inning win over William & Mary

An RBI single from UVa sophomore Tate Ballestero had put the Cavaliers up 4-0.

The Tribe cut the deficit to 4-3 after five frames. Senior Blake Bales shut down William & Mary in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before exiting the game for Schoch.

The graduate student rarely falters when given chances late in games, but he blew his first save of the season Tuesday. The Tribe were able to piece together a rally against the fiery closer, taking the two-run lead into the bottom half of the ninth.

That’s when the Cavaliers responded with a gut check.

“In that situation, they have all the momentum,” Ortiz said. “I think momentum in baseball is a huge thing. You could feel it in the dugout, like, ‘Man, they just really did that,’ but it’s about how we respond.”

After a Gelof foul out, Nic Kent walked. Brendan Rivoli followed with a single. With runners on first and second, Ortiz smoked a ball into left-center field. His double plated both runs, tying the game at 6.

“I think we responded really well today,” Ortiz said.

The game went to extra innings as UVa couldn’t drive Ortiz home to end the game in the ninth.