As he neared the plate and his trot around the bases came to a conclusion, Jake Gelof lifted his helmet with his right arm and tipped it forward in acknowledgement of the standing crowd at Disharoon Park.

When the junior’s foot finally touched home, his Virginia teammate Kyle Teel greeted him. After, the Cavaliers’ most feared and productive power hitter of all time veered right where the rest of the Hoos were waiting in front of the third-base dugout to celebrate the record-setting moment.

“It was pure excitement,” Gelof said. “Once I saw it land, I was really excited and happy for it to happen.”

His fifth-inning swing on an 0-2 pitch from Richmond’s Will Gersky became history when the thunderous thud of Gelof’s bat meeting the ball sent it screaming on a line into the left-field bleachers. The longball was the 38th for Gelof in a UVa uniform, setting a new career record at the school.

The round-tripper was also the first run in an eight-run frame that broke open the contest in the No. 7 Cavaliers’ 18-0 shellacking of Richmond.

“I’m extremely proud of Jake Gelof,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said. “When you break the all-time, career record in less than three seasons — and he really didn’t play much in the first half of the season in his first year — it shows his consistency. And ever since we plugged him into the lineup his freshman year, when he’s in the batter’s box, he’s aggressive and he gets his money’s worth.”

Gelof tied the previous record of 37 career homers held by E.J. Anderson, who played for the Cavaliers from 1995 through 1998, during Sunday’s win over Miami. And since the start of this season, he passed current and former big leaguers like Jarrett Parker, Pavin Smith and Mark Reynolds on the Hoos’ top-10 list for career home runs.

“He’s the best we’ve had in my time here, certainly,” O’Connor said. “But he’s a great example of if you work hard and get the opportunity that you are rewarded for going out there and being aggressive.”

Gelof said he hadn’t heard from of the former Cavaliers he climbed past on that list, but said that Smith joked with him before the season at UVa’s leadoff dinner that he was on track to break the career RBI record after driving in 81 runs a season ago.

“It’s just really cool,” Gelof said of having his name live in the Cavaliers’ record books as their top home run hitter. “It’s a really cool [record] to have.”

He said the ovation he got from the navy-and-orange faithful “was awesome,” too and O’Connor called it a great moment for the 2,988 fans in attendance as well as Gelof’s teammates who mobbed him with chest bumps, high-fives and hugs afterward.

“The team is a family and they’re rooting for him,” O’Connor said. “And so are the fans because they’re knowledgeable and know what’s going on and for them to be here on a day – and Virginia has had baseball for over 120 years – to witness a guy break the career home-run record is a lot of fun. I’m glad I was here today.”

Said Cavaliers first baseman Ethan Anderson: “I got really happy for [Gelof]. I’m always happy for him and he hits ‘em all the time. But that [home run] was the one that broke the energy open for us.”

Later that inning, Anderson tallied his third single of the day. It was the first of three straight singles for the Cavaliers as Anthony Stephan and Casey Saucke each followed with one of their own. Saucke’s drove in Anderson and after Luke Hanson drew a walk, Harrison Didawick smacked a grand slam to put the game out of reach.

Anderson’s grand slam in the sixth inning gave the Cavaliers (29-4) the score they would win by over the Spiders (14-19). He finished 4-for-5 with five RBI and two runs scored.

Up until Gelof’s at-bat the Cavaliers held a narrower, 3-0 lead. Though, it didn’t seem like they were in danger of giving it up, thanks to left-handed starter Connelly Early’s (7-1) six innings of two-hit ball.

Early said he wasn’t his sharpest on Tuesday, having walked two hitters in the first two innings.

“But I was just trying to keep it simple,” Early said. “I was trying to fill up the zone and let the defense work. Sometimes you don’t have your best stuff, so you’ve got to go out there and give your offense a chance.”

Especially with Gelof in the middle of the order.

“It’s nice to have that bat in the lineup,” Early said.