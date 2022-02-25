Gelof hits two home runs in Virginia's series-opening romp over Cornell

His promotion to the cleanup spot was perfectly timed.

Jake Gelof turned 20 years old on Friday and he celebrated his birthday by bashing the baseball.

The Virginia sophomore pummeled a pair of three-run homers, each to left-center field, in his first two at-bats while sending the Hoos to a 24-9 romp of Cornell to begin a three-game series at Disharoon Park.

“That’s definitely something that doesn’t happen too often,” Gelof said with a smile and raspy voice afterward about the long balls he drove over the fence in the first two innings.

Gelof hadn’t batted higher than fifth in the lineup this season prior to Friday and hit in the seven hole this past Wednesday against VMI when he sent a 419-foot blast to the same power-alley where he slugged his round-trippers against the Big Red.

“I liked the way his approach has been,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said.

“I actually sent [Gelof] a message the other night,” O’Connor continued, “that I was proud of him because I felt like since we got back from [the opening weekend series in] North Carolina that he had made some nice adjustments to what he was doing in the batter’s box and I recognized that this week. And so, I thought he was swinging a hot bat and I thought it was an opportunity to look at him in that [cleanup] spot.”

Gelof said he spent the offseason working to better his strength through the Cavaliers’ weightlifting program. His two homers Friday — both measuring longer than 400 feet — gave him four homers for the season to match his 2021 total.

He smashed a 2-2 pitch in the first inning to put the Hoos (5-0) in front, 4-2, after Cornell (0-1) scored twice in the opening frame.

“They had a lot of momentum,” Gelof said, “and then we came back with a four spot … that shows the character of our team.”

One inning later, Gelof swung on a first pitch and became the first UVa hitter to smack two home runs in the same game since his older brother Zack Gelof, now a member of the Oakland Athletics’ organization, did it against N.C. State on March 8, 2020. Jake moved from first base to third base for this season, stepping into the starting job Zack filled for last season’s College World Series-bound squad.

The younger Gelof said he and his older brother hit together plenty in the offseason, and that he’s learned so much from Zack the last few years. Jake said the two also hit with Major Leaguers this winter, too, and that they’d pick the brain of former UVa standout Ernie Clement, now of the Cleveland Guardians, as well as former All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals and Josh Bell of the Washington Nationals.

“And just being in their presence,” Gelof said. “You didn’t have to be right next to them, but seeing how big leaguers go to work was definitely cool to see.”

He finished 3-for-3 with eight RBI on Friday after adding a run-scoring double in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The last Cavaliers’ hitter to have eight RBI in a game was Kenny Towns in 2013 against East Carolina.

Gelof’s double pushed UVa’s lead to 10-3, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing from there.

The Big Red, playing their first game in nearly two years following back-to-back pandemic scrapped seasons, put together a four-run fifth inning to cut the Cavaliers’ advantage to three. Cornell singled five times off of UVa reliever Jake Hodorovich to score their runs.

He had replaced starter Nate Savino after four innings. The left-hander settled in following a shaky first to strike out 11, including eight straight hitters from the second through the fourth.

Savino said his slider got better as the game went on.

“I just wasn’t thinking as much,” Savino said about how he made improvements on the mound. “And I was going directionally straight down the mound. Early on, I feel like I was slipping a lot and I was falling over, but once I settled in, I figured out a rhythm.”

The Cornell threat didn’t last long, though.

The Hoos responded with a seven-run bottom half of the fifth to turn a momentarily close contest into a lopsided one again.

In the fifth, leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall singled, drove in a run and scored for the fourth time. He drew three walks, with each of them setting the stage for run-producing swings by Gelof.

“The kid is on fire,” Savino said about Gelof.

Hoos catcher Kyle Teel walked in all five of his plate of appearances and crossed the plate twice, on each of Gelof’s homers. Teel was the first UVa player to walk five times in a game since Phil Gosselin did it in 2010 against James Madison.

The Cavaliers tallied 18 hits and 17 walks as a team en route to their first 20-plus-run effort in two years.

After Hodorovich, 6-foot-10 lefty Jake Berry followed with three scoreless innings and he recorded a career-high seven strikeouts.

Note: Saturday’s start time has been pushed up to noon. UVa left-hander Brian Gursky (1-0, 3.60), a Southern California transfer, is slated to get his second start of the season. He’ll be opposed by Cornell lefty Spencer Edwards.

