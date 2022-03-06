Gelof blasts two more home runs as Virginia completes sweep of Penn State

Jake Gelof’s usual swing-to-slug antics provided Virginia an initial edge, and then he helped preserve it with the area of his play he spent the offseason fine-tuning.

The reigning Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week hammered a no-doubt, two-run home run when he yanked a 3-2 fastball in the first inning toward the top of the bleachers in left field to send the Cavaliers on their way to a 13-1 series-sweeping win against Penn State on Sunday.

He added a three-run homer in the eighth, which was a 414-foot blast that cleared those same left-field seats, for his team-leading seventh of the campaign and to mark the second time in the last 10 days he’s recorded a multi-homer performance.

His first round-tripper gave UVa a 2-0 lead, though, and let the crowd of 4,459 — the Hoos’ largest at Disharoon Park since May 15, 2016 — rise to their feet and applaud the Cavaliers’ cleanup man as he circled the bases.

“It’s so nice to see our fans come out,” Gelof said. “We’ve been wanting to play in front of them and get that home-field advantage for sure … and getting them out here means a lot to have them support me, the team and all of us.”

Said longtime UVa skipper Brian O’Connor: “This is what we’ve been hoping for. It’s been years since we’ve had this kind of atmosphere.”

Those decked in navy and orange had plenty to cheer about, too, while they enjoyed the warm and breezy, perfect-for-baseball afternoon.

And before the onslaught of UVa scoring began in the later innings and the Hoos (11-0) reached a double-digit run total for the eighth game in a row while rattling off their 11th consecutive victory, their faithful appreciated and clapped for how Gelof used his glove to prevent Penn State (3-7) from tightening the margin.

“I’m proud of him,” O’Connor said, “and certainly he’s showing he’s someone who is really, really going to deliver in every facet of the game for us.”

With the Nittany Lions’ Kyle Hannon on third, Gelof, the Cavaliers’ third baseman, fielded a ball slapped to him off the bat of Tayven Kelley. Hannon broke for home and without hesitation Gelof fired toward catcher Kyle Teel. Hannon had no shot to score and tried to get into a run down, but Teel threw back to Gelof, who tagged the runner out and erased Penn State’s chance to get a run back after his homer in the previous inning.

Gelof made a second outstanding defensive play in the fourth to slow another threat after Kelley had singled home a run, cutting the UVa lead to 4-1. The next batter, Anthony Steele, popped one foul nearing the third-base dugout and Gelof closed ground quickly to snag it by reaching over the railing for the first out of the inning. That allowed Cavaliers starter Brandon Neeck (2-0), who threw five innings of one-run ball, to evade trouble with runners on first and second to keep the advantage intact.

This past offseason Gelof shifted from first base to third base to replace his older brother, Zack Gelof, who started there for the Cavaliers a year ago and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics.

“I worked on getting a lot of ground balls with my brother on the real grass and getting accustomed to playing third base every day,” Gelof said about his transition defensively from one corner of the infield to the other, “with the arm, the hops and everything like that. It’s been a big part of my game, trying to get better at every facet of it for sure.”

Penn State didn’t come close to scoring again, and the Cavaliers, like they have throughout the early part of the season, took advantage of their opportunity to bury the opponent.

Freshman Ethan Anderson smacked an opposite-field two-run homer to left in the bottom half of the fourth, pushing UVa’s lead to 6-1.

The Cavaliers scored once in the seventh when leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall, who was 4-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and two stolen bases, came across the plate on Devin Ortiz’s RBI single. Then, O’Ferrall singled home a run as part of the Hoos’ six-run eighth behind fellow freshman Casey Saucke’s RBI single and a few batters ahead of Gelof’s second home run.

Both of Gelof’s homers came on two-strike counts.

“It’s slowing everything down with two strikes,” Gelof said of his approach. “It’s really picking up the ball and putting the ball in play, and then good things will happen.”

To reach an unbeaten 11-0 start for the fifth time in their history, the Cavaliers outscored Penn State 33-6 over the three contests.

“That was a really complete weekend of baseball,” O’Connor said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.