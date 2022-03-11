Gelof blasts two home runs in Virginia baseball team's win over Duke

After cruising through nonconference play, the Virginia baseball team opened ACC play with another dominant performance.

Nate Savino pitched a complete-game shutout and Jake Gelof hit two home runs to lead the Cavaliers to a 5-0 win over Duke on Friday at the Durham Athletic Park.

With the win, Virginia improved to 13-0 for the third time in program history and is off to its best start since 2013, when it started 14-0

Savino's nine-inning, complete game shutout was the first by a UVa pitcher since Derek Casey tossed one against Virginia Tech in 2018. Savino needed just 103 pitches to complete the game as he allowed just five hits and did not allow a Duke batter to reach second base.

He finished his outing by retiring the final 10 batters he faced to give Virginia its fifth shutout of the season, which is the most in college baseball this season. Savino, who finished with seven strikeouts Friday, has now won three-straight starts and has both quality starts produced by UVa starting pitchers this season.

“Nate Savino was outstanding today," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "To throw a complete game with no walks and a shutout is just so rare in college baseball. He was in complete command of the game. That was great to see, because to compete at the elite level and in this league, you've got to have somebody who can go out on Friday night and give you the chance to win and pitch deep into the ballgame. He was terrific."

While Savino shined on the mound, Gelof continued his recent tear at the plate. The sophomore hit multiple home runs in a game for the third time this season and upped his season home run total to nine.

Gelof had a part in all five runs that UVa scored and finished 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and three runs scored. Gelof has 33 RBI in 13 games this season and his four-RBI performance Friday marks the fifth time this season he’s driven in four or more runs in a game.

Casey Saucke also had a good day at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and extended his hit streak to 11 games.

"We were opportunistic offensively," O'Connor said. "We did enough to get a couple guys on and Gelof does what he does and hit a three-run home run and then got another home run later. [Alex] Tappen put a good swing on that ball and almost hit one out as well. It was a really well played college baseball game. We just came up with a couple more clutch hits.”

Virginia will try to clinch the series on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Cavaliers will have left-hander Brian Gursky (3-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by fellow southpaw Luke Fox. The game will air on ACC Network