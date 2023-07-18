Virginia men’s soccer coach George Gelnovatch promoted two members of his staff, the school announced earlier this week.

Gelnovatch elevated Adam Perron to associate head coach and Jermaine Birriel to assistant coach.

Perron, now in his third year at UVa, previously was an assistant and the Cavaliers’ recruiting coordinator. Birriel was formerly the Hoos’ director of operations.

“We are excited to promote Jermaine Birriel from his operations position to an assistant coaching position,” Gelnovatch said in a press release. “He has demonstrated a work ethic and competency that makes him very deserving of this promotion within our program. We are also excited to announce Adam Perron as an associate head coach. Adam has played a vital role as our recruiting coordinator and developed into what I believe is one of the better recruiters in country.”

Gelnovatch said longtime associate head coach Matt Chulis remains the program’s top assistant.

UVa opens its 2023 campaign on Aug. 24 against Iona at Klöckner Stadium.

In other UVa news:

Women’s Tennis Adds Two

Cavaliers women’s tennis coach Sara O’Leary announced the addition of Zara Larke and Blanca Pico Navarro will join the team for the 2023-24 season.

Larke, from Buddina, Australia, has ranked as high as No. 91 in the ITF World Junior Rankings and twice advanced to the second round of the Junior Australian Open. Navarro, from Alicante, Spain, made five singles semifinals in junior tournaments last year.

“Both young ladies have played on some of the biggest stages of junior tennis, are excellent students in the classroom and will fit in well with our team culture,” O’Leary said.