Gardner's big night helps Tandem Friends take down Covenant

Both Tandem Friends and Covenant came into Wednesday night's boys basketball matchup seeking their second win of the season and Tvo Gardner made it known before the game that he wanted this win badly for his team.

“We are going to come in, lock in, and we are just going to play our game," the Badgers guard said. "I’m ready to play hard, let’s get this W.”

Gardner certainly was ready.

Already averaging 26.6 points through the first four games of the season, the senior added to that number on Wednesday, finishing with 29 points to lead Tandem Friends (2-3) to a 71-63 win over Covenant (1-7).

Though he had a big night offensively, Gardner was equally as pleased with his performance on the other side of the floor

“You know just playing hard defense, talking to my team, giving them a huge boost,” Gardner said when asked what part of his game he thought he excelled in.

Tandem also excelled in shooting the ball from long range Wednesday night.

The Badgers' game plan was obvious from the get-go when Zephen Deal effortlessly hit a deep 3-pointer on Tandem's first possession of the game. It was the start of a big first half for Tandem, which hit eight 3-pointers before halftime, accounting for 24 of the team's 33 first-half points.

“Using the 3-pointer was definitely part of our game plan," said Tandem Friends coach Sam Dale, whose team hit a school-record 13 3-pointers in the game. "We preach everyday transition basketball and they finally started to do what we practiced and now they see the result of that. We pride ourselves on shooting the ball, we do it everyday in practice and Tvo is someone we look up to to take the charge on that, and he did that tonight.”

Tandem used the strong shooting to take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Covenant made a game of it late after a defensive adjustment, rallying to take the lead at one point.

“Towards the end of the game we threw in a 1-3-1 [zone defense], and I think it really disrupted them and threw them for a loop and to be honest," Covenant coach Stephen Fitzgerald said. "We had only tried it in one other game and not practiced it, so I’m really proud of the way the guys adjusted on the fly.

"I think this is something we can use going forward to throw wrinkles at teams and I think that we executed that really well and it helped us back into the game.”

Jonathan Newton was a force in the paint for Covenant as he helped lead the fourth quarter scoring surge.

“I just kept my eyes up looking for driving lanes or the next open man,” Newton said.

Stephen Burton also aided the Eagles' rally by doing a little big of everything, from draining 3-pointers to driving in the paint to taking a charge on defense. He even made a big block from behind to thwart a Tandem scoring opportunity on a fast break.

“I did it for the team and everyone on the bench," Burton said. "We all work hard, it's not just me out there.”

But Tandem was able to pull away late, coming up with key buckets down the stretch to pick up the win over its city rivals. In addition to Gardner's big night, Deal finished with 13 points, while Jacob Camarata chipped in 10 points to give the Badgers three players in double figures.