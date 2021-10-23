Gant carries Blue Ridge to win over STAB

ST. GEORGE — Tank Gant hadn’t played a snap in more than a month after suffering an injury in Blue Ridge's season opener against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
The Barons' running back made up for lost time Saturday afternoon as he led Blue Ridge to a 36-24 win over St Anne’s-Belfield. Gant carried a game-high 26 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Blue Ridge (5-3) knocked off STAB (2-6) in a renewal of the rivalry between Central Virginia schools.
“I was excited to come back,” Gant said. “That was my mindset, I just had to get back. I want to have a chance to win a state championship with this team and have fun with the guys."
The Barons won the last matchup with the Saints in 2016, but the two programs had not faced one another in five years. Prior to that, STAB had dominated the series, earning victories in 13 of 14 games under veteran coach John Blake.
Blue Ridge seized command early on, scoring on its second possession on a Gant touchdown run. The junior was bottled up going left, but spun out of a tackle and reversed field and picked up a great block from quarterback Camden Brewer to score. Brewer then found Diarmid Stewart on a slant pattern for the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 1:55 left the first quarter.
The Barons added to their lead in the second quarter thanks to some third down magic. Brewer rolled out to his left but couldn’t find an open receiver. He circled back to the right and found Logan Rhoades wide open in the corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. Brewer added the 2-point conversation for a 16-0 Blue Ridge lead with 9:15 left in the first half.
STAB responded on the next possession when Nolan Bruton found Braden White on a 41-yard completion to set up first and goal. Four plays later, Bruton converted a 31-yard field goal to trim lead to 16-3 with 7:54 left in the half.
The Barons' defense made a big play late in the half when Rhoades got a hand on a Bruton pass and Matthew Sinor intercepted it at the Barons' 7. Two plays later, Brewer plowed his way in from a yard out as Blue Ridge built a 24-3 with 3:36 left in the first half.
The Saints orchestrated a great two minute drill that culminated with Bruton finding White on a 20-yard touchdown to trim lead to 24-10 with 1:45 left in the first half.
Blue Ridge answered right back.
Tanner Rocha capped a 5-play 45-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown as the Barons led 30-10 with 43 seconds left before halftime.
The big plays continued on the next possession. Bruton found White for their second touchdown strike of the half, this one a 30-yard connection on the final play of the half to trim the Barons' lead to 30-17.
After watching a shootout in the first half, Blue Ridge coach Jimmy Wills turned to Gant to grind out yards and time of the clock after halftime. Gant delivered, scoring from six yards out to give Barons a 36-17 lead with 1:22 left in the third quarter.
“I feel like I’m a guy that’s going to just pound it over and over again,” Gant said. “Teams get tired of hitting me, so I just keep pounding it. I think my running style just tires out [opposing] defenses and it just helps our entire offense , so then our quarterback, who’s amazing, and our offensive line can start getting things done.”
STAB continued to battle and remained within striking distance. Bruton scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out to trim the lead 36-24 with 9:34 left in the game.
That would be as close as the Saints would get, as Blue Ridge leaned on its ground game to put the game out of reach.
Brewer rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Ridge quarterback was 7-of-13 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown in the win. Rocha added 32 yards and a score on the ground for the Barons, while Stewart caught four passes for 47 yards.
For STAB, Bruton was 12-of-37 for 251 yards and two touchdowns. White caught eight passes for 171 yards and a pair of scores.
Blue Ridge will close out the regular season next week with a road game against Roanoke Catholic. The Barons needs a win to keep them in the hunt for a potential Virginia Independent Schools Division II playoff spot.
Gant is hopeful the season will last a little longer.