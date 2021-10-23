Gant carries Blue Ridge to win over STAB

ST. GEORGE — Tank Gant hadn’t played a snap in more than a month after suffering an injury in Blue Ridge's season opener against Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

The Barons' running back made up for lost time Saturday afternoon as he led Blue Ridge to a 36-24 win over St Anne’s-Belfield. Gant carried a game-high 26 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Blue Ridge (5-3) knocked off STAB (2-6) in a renewal of the rivalry between Central Virginia schools.

“I was excited to come back,” Gant said. “That was my mindset, I just had to get back. I want to have a chance to win a state championship with this team and have fun with the guys."

The Barons won the last matchup with the Saints in 2016, but the two programs had not faced one another in five years. Prior to that, STAB had dominated the series, earning victories in 13 of 14 games under veteran coach John Blake.

Blue Ridge seized command early on, scoring on its second possession on a Gant touchdown run. The junior was bottled up going left, but spun out of a tackle and reversed field and picked up a great block from quarterback Camden Brewer to score. Brewer then found Diarmid Stewart on a slant pattern for the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 1:55 left the first quarter.