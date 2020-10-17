 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game balls: Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23
0 comments

Game balls: Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Offense

Iraken Armstead, QB/WR: The freshman quarterback stepped in a few times Saturday, showing glimpses into UVa’s potential future at the quarterback position. He scored his first touchdown on a four-yard run and finished the game with an impressive six carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for nine yards. Keytaon Thompson earns an honorable mention for playing a similar role to Armstead very well.

Defense

Jowon Briggs, DT: UVa wanted more of a pass rush this week, and Briggs held his own. The nose tackle remained steady all night, tallying two sacks to lead UVa’s defense, which had a forgettable night in many other areas.

Special Teams

Tavares Kelly Jr, KR: Coming back from injury, Kelly Jr. shined. He returned two kickoffs for 65 yards. While he might not be Joe Reed, he’s the guy UVa needs returning its kickoffs whenever possible.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert