Game balls: Wake Forest 40, Virginia 23

Offense
Iraken Armstead, QB/WR: The freshman quarterback stepped in a few times Saturday, showing glimpses into UVa’s potential future at the quarterback position. He scored his first touchdown on a four-yard run and finished the game with an impressive six carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass for nine yards. Keytaon Thompson earns an honorable mention for playing a similar role to Armstead very well.
Defense
Jowon Briggs, DT: UVa wanted more of a pass rush this week, and Briggs held his own. The nose tackle remained steady all night, tallying two sacks to lead UVa’s defense, which had a forgettable night in many other areas.
Special Teams
Tavares Kelly Jr, KR: Coming back from injury, Kelly Jr. shined. He returned two kickoffs for 65 yards. While he might not be Joe Reed, he’s the guy UVa needs returning its kickoffs whenever possible.
