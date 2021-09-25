 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Game balls: Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17
0 comments

Game balls: Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17

Offense

Dontayvion Wicks, WR: Wicks put together another fantastic game, and at times in the second half he was clearly playing through pain. He finished the night with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He’s excelled recently, developing into the team’s most dynamic wide receiver.

Defense

Joey Blount, S: It’s the second consecutive week where it’s hard to give out a defensive game ball. Blount tied linebacker Nick Jackson with a team-high 11 tackles. Blount’s five solo tackles also tied for the team lead in another subpar defensive showing from UVa.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell stepped up when Justin Duenkel went down with injury, making an extra point and booming a kickoff through the end zone for a touchback.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Week 4 ACC football power poll
Sports

Week 4 ACC football power poll

Clemson was able to stay atop this week's ACC football power poll despite looking vulnerable against Georgia Tech, while Virginia and Virginia Tech slip down the rankings after road losses.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert