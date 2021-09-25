Game balls: Wake Forest 37, Virginia 17

Offense

Dontayvion Wicks, WR: Wicks put together another fantastic game, and at times in the second half he was clearly playing through pain. He finished the night with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He’s excelled recently, developing into the team’s most dynamic wide receiver.

Defense

Joey Blount, S: It’s the second consecutive week where it’s hard to give out a defensive game ball. Blount tied linebacker Nick Jackson with a team-high 11 tackles. Blount’s five solo tackles also tied for the team lead in another subpar defensive showing from UVa.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell stepped up when Justin Duenkel went down with injury, making an extra point and booming a kickoff through the end zone for a touchback.

