Game balls: Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15
Offense

Billy Kemp IV, WR: Kemp IV snagged nine receptions for 73 yards, including three receptions for first downs on Virginia’s first drive, which ended with a touchdown. It wasn’t a great offensive showing for the Wahoos, but Kemp IV looked solid at wide receiver as he has all season.

Defense

Nick Grant, CB: The performance from the defense was subpar, but Grant made a few nice plays. He ended the game with eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also nearly intercepted a pass early in the game, but the ball bounced off his arms.

Special teams

Hunter Stewart, LB: Stewart pounced on a muffed punt by the Hokies early in the game, setting the Cavaliers up with a chance to take a lead or tie the game. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, Brian Delaney missed a field goal, and they couldn’t capitalize on the turnover. Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson deserves a mention on the opposing side after he made all four of his field goal attempts.

