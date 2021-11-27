Game balls: Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24

Offense

Jelani Woods, TE: Woods was active early and was a key cog in the Cavaliers’ early offensive success against the Hokies. He had seven catches for 64 yards, which included an 11-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. When Woods hauled in the catch, he still had about nine yards between him and the pylon, and he prepared by lowering his shoulder at the goal line for a collision. But with the 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end moving quickly, Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong simply stepped out of the way.