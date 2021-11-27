Game balls: Virginia Tech 29, Virginia 24

Offense
Jelani Woods, TE: Woods was active early and was a key cog in the Cavaliers’ early offensive success against the Hokies. He had seven catches for 64 yards, which included an 11-yard touchdown to open the game’s scoring. When Woods hauled in the catch, he still had about nine yards between him and the pylon, and he prepared by lowering his shoulder at the goal line for a collision. But with the 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end moving quickly, Hokies defensive back Dorian Strong simply stepped out of the way.
Defense
Elliott Brown, LB: He finished with four tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss, and led a defensive effort that was much improved in the second half after allowing 284 total yards and 17 points in the opening 30 minutes.
Special teams
Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell made all three of his extra points, and his 34-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed UVa’s lead back to a touchdown advantage at 24-17.