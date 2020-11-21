Game balls: Virginia 55, Abilene Christian 15

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Virginia’s starting quarterback looked fantastic Saturday. He completed 16 of his 23 passes for an impressive 383 yards and four touchdowns. He also added six carries for 52 yards to surpass 400 total yards.

Defense

D’Sean Perry, LB: Perry ended the game with an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown. He also added a solo tackle, but it was his thrilling play to end a weird game that earns him a game ball.

Special teams

Perris Jones, KR: Jones — who plays on the kickoff return unit — fumbled a short kickoff directed his way against Wake Forest. The mistake played a key role in the Cavaliers' loss to the Demon Deacons. Saturday, he opened the game by perfectly playing a short kickoff, snagging the ball near the 30 and returning it 16 yards.

