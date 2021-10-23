 Skip to main content
Game balls: Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates during the game against Georgia Tech Saturday at Scott Stadium. Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 48-40.

Game balls from Virginia's 48-40 victory over Georgia Tech.

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong continued his stellar season with another monster night. The junior threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He also was the Cavaliers' leading rusher, finishing with 99 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Armstrong is a serious contender for ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Defense

Joey Blount, S: The senior had a key interception in the second quarter and tied for the team lead in tackles with eight. He had a first-quarter interception negated by a roughing the passer penalty.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Farrell has been stellar since taking over the job. A week after breaking the rock following a win over Duke. Farrel was a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.

