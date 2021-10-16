 Skip to main content
Game balls: Virginia 48, Duke 0
Game balls: Virginia 48, Duke 0

Offense

Devin Darrington, RB: Darrington wasn’t the key reason UVa won the game, but he looked fantastic when given touches. With Mike Hollins out, the Harvard transfer carried the ball five times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He’s someone the Cavaliers might want to consider using more often. Dontayvion Wicks, who caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, deserves a mention here as well.

Defense

Nick Jackson, LB: The tackling machine recorded 11 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He was superb for the Cavaliers, spearheading an inspired defensive effort.

Special teams

Brendan Farrell, K: Hard to go against the player who broke the rock. Farrell made both of his field goals and all six of his extra points. He also performed well on kickoff duties. Farrell is reliable, and he’s done well since coming on for the injured Justin Duenkel.

