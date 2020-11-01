Game balls: Virginia 44, North Carolina 41

Offense

Shane Simpson, RB: Simpson caught just one pass Saturday, yet he led the Wahoos in receiving yards with 71. Simpson received fewer rushing attempts than Brennan Armstrong, Keytaon Thompson and Wayne Taulapapa, yet he led the team in rushing with 70 yards on eight carries. Simpson turned nine touches into 141 yards and a touchdown.

Defense

Charles Snowden, LB: Ask and you shall receive. UVa’s coaches wanted more production from its outside linebackers, specifically Snowden. How does 10 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble sound for production?

Special teams

Keytaon Thompson, football: Bronco Mendenhall says Keytaon Thompson is more or less position-less. Mendenhall added that the quarterback/wide receiver/special teams player is best described as a football player. That proved true Saturday, when Thompson converted a fourth-and-short with a five yard rush on a fake punt to seal Virginia’s upset win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.