Game balls: Virginia 43, William & Mary 0

Game balls from Virginia's 43-0 win over William & Mary.

Offense

Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong started slowly, but he finished the night well. He threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Perhaps most importantly, Armstrong didn’t commit a turnover.

Defense

Nick Jackson, LB: Jackson started the game flying around the field. By the end of the night, he finished with 12 tackles. A leader on the defense, Jackson is quickly becoming one of the top tacklers in college football. Assuming Jackson stays healthy this fall, he’s going to be a force.

Special teams

Nick Grant, CB: Grant blocked a field goal in the second half, keeping William & Mary scoreless. The Cavaliers wanted more dynamic plays on special teams this season, and a blocked kick certainly checks that box. Billy Kemp IV also looked good at punt returner, and Jacob Finn played well at punter.

