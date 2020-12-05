Game balls: Virginia 43, Boston College 32

Offense
Brennan Armstrong, QB: Armstrong did it all for UVa on Saturday evening. He threw for 287 yards and a touchdown while adding another 130 yards and a score on the ground. UVa’s quarterback has been playing his best football of the season recently.
Defense
Matt Gahm, LB: Filling in for the injured Charles Snowden, Gahm performed admirably. He finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and one pass breakup. It was a special Senior Day performance from Gahm.
Special teams
Shane Simpson, KR: Wearing No. 11 in honor of Snowden, Simpson delivered a season-long 73-yard kickoff return for the Wahoos. He finished the game with three kickoff returns for an impressive 119 yards.
