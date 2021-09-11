 Skip to main content
Game balls: Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Game balls: Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Game balls from Virginia's 42-14 win over Illinois.

Offense

Jelani Woods, TE: Woods recorded two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first 90 seconds of the game. He stayed impactful throughout, finishing the day with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. His 122 yards are the most by a Virginia tight end since Heath Miller in 2003.

Defense

Noah Taylor, LB: Taylor ended the game with seven tackles and a pair of sacks. The NFL prospect looked strong Saturday, making havoc plays and disrupting Illinois’ offense. Virginia’s defense played well for the second consecutive week, and Taylor led the way.

Special teams

Jacob Finn, P: It was an unspectacular day for Virginia’s special teams unit, but Finn performed well. He punted the ball three times, averaging 46.7 yards per boot.

Week 2 ACC football power poll
Sports

Week 2 ACC football power poll

In this week's ACC football power poll, we debut a new voting panel, which now consists of six members of the Lee Enterprises sports team. See how they voted after a rough Week 1 for the conference.

